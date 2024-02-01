DH Evening Brief: Modi govt's pre-poll Budget shuns populism; Jharkhand roils as Hemant Soren goes behind bars for a day

Modi govt's pre-poll Budget sees 11% jump in infra spend, measures for agri sector; shuns populism
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (February 1) announced a Rs 11.11 lakh crore spending on infrastructure and vowed to continue reforms as she resisted resorting to populist measures in Modi government's last Budget before general elections, instead choosing to stay on the path of cutting deficit while bolstering measures for focus groups.
Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren sent to judicial custody for one day
The special PMLA court here sent former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, to judicial custody for a day, lawyers said.
Injustice to southern states may compel demand for separate nation: Congress MP D K Suresh
Claiming taxes collected from the south were being distributed to north India and that the former were not getting their due share, Congress MP DK Suresh on Thursday (February 1) said the southern states will be forced to demand for a separate nation if the 'injustice' was not rectified.
Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister proposes committee to study population growth; Opposition finds it suspicious
With population control being one of the key themes of the Sangh Parivar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government will form a high-powered committee to “comprehensively” look into the challenges arising from “fast population growth and demographic changes”.
Prosus, other investors to press for leadership change at Byju's
A group of Byju's shareholders including tech investor Prosus said on Thursday it is seeking a revamp of the embattled Indian education technology firm's board, including a change in leadership, at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.
Explained | What next for Paytm's banking arm after RBI clampdown
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has ordered the payments bank subsidiary of Paytm to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular wallets from March, in a major blow to one of the country's largest payments firms.
Interim Budget 2024: Offbeat takeaways from FM's speech
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made her shortest Budget speech this time compared to the previous five editions. Her speech was different from earlier speeches as it read like a ‘mini-manifesto’ for the upcoming elections.
After consecration ceremony, 25 lakh devotees visited Ram temple in 11 days
After the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22, around 25 lakh devotees visited the temple in the past 11 days and the amount of offerings and donations has crossed Rs 11 crore.
F1 great Lewis Hamilton linked with shock move from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has been linked with a shock move from Mercedes to Ferrari next year, according to reports on Thursday.