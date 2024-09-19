DH Evening Brief | Modi says youth in Kashmir today have books in hand and not stones; Pannun files lawsuit against Government of India

Praising the record voter turnout in the first phase of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world is watching how the people of Union territory are strengthening the democracy of India.
Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has filed a lawsuit in a federal US court against the Government of India, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and others, seeking damages for the alleged attempt to assassinate him on American soil.
Karnataka State Contractors' Association President D Kempanna, who was at the forefront in its fight in exposing the alleged "40 per cent commission" scam during the previous BJP government, passed away on Thursday.
As polling percentage continues to rise in elections, many Kashmiris view voting as a critical way to express their resentment toward the decisions made on August 5, 2019, which revoked the region's special status under Article 370.
Police have arrested 15 persons for allegedly pelting stones at a Ganesh festival procession in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city
FATF launched its much-awaited mutual evaluation report on India, saying the county's systems were "effective" but "major improvements" were required to strengthen prosecution in these cases.
National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains silent on rising terror incidents in the Jammu region but keeps harping on dynastic politics as he has "nothing else to sell" to the people of Kashmir.
Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sparkled on home turf with his sixth Test hundred as he combined with Ravindra Jadeja to steer India out of trouble and post a formidable 339 for six on day one of the first Test against Bangladesh
Hindu Makkal Katchi staged a protest in Chennai urging the Centre and cricket team India to stop the India-Bangladesh Test series.
EU antitrust regulators launched proceedings to ensure that Apple complies with landmark rules requiring it to open up its closed ecosystem to rivals or risk a possible hefty fine.
BJP president J P Nadda oreleased the party's manifesto for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls, promising purchase of 24 crops at the Minimum Support Price and guaranteed government job for every Agniveer hailing from the state.
The country's health minister Firass Abiad revealed the latest figures for the causalities on Thursday in a press briefing.
