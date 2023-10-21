DH Evening Brief: Modi sets 6-month target for full saturation of welfare schemes; Cong & BJP's new list of candidates for Rajasthan polls

Modi sets 6-month target for full saturation of welfare schemes; govt to launch mega drive
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of six months to ensure the full saturation of his government's welfare schemes, official sources said on Saturday. Read more
Cong releases first list of 33 candidates for Rajasthan polls, fields Gehlot from Sardarpura, Pilot from Tonk
Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Congress on Saturday released its first list of 33 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections, naming Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Speaker C P Joshi. Read more
BJP releases second list of candidates for Rajasthan polls; Vasundhara Raje to contest from Jhalrapatan
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.
Credit: PTI Photo
BJP’s second list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, declared today, includes the name of Vasundhara Raje and some of her loyalists indicating that her recommendations have been taken into consideration in the distribution of tickets. Read more
Gaganyaan mission: ISRO successfully conducts test vehicle launch
Sriharikota: ISRO's TV-D1 test flight of Mission Gaganyaan lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota.
Credit: PTI Photo
After an initial hiccup, India’s first manned mission to space, Gaganyaan, began on a positive note on Saturday with the successful launch of its first test flight from Sriharikota, achieving the goal of Crew Module and Crew Escape Separation. Read more
'We do not agree with India's decisions': UK on Canadian diplomats' exit
India and UK flag.
Credit: iStock Photo
The UK government has expressed its disagreement with Indian government decisions, which it believes resulted in the departure of Canadian diplomats amid an ongoing standoff between India and Canada over the killing of a Sikh separatist. Read more
Arabs condemn Israel's Gaza bombardment, urge fresh peace push
Palestinians search for casualties at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Arab leaders condemned Israel's two-week old bombardment of Gaza on Saturday at a gathering of Western and other leaders and demanded renewed efforts to end a decades-long cycle of violence between Israelis and Palestinians. Read more
Watch | Man plays Garba underwater, video goes viral
Hydroman_333, whose actual name is Jaydeep Gohil, held his ground underwater with a pair of dandiya as he boasted his dance moves on the famous Garba song Radhe Radhe. Watch