DH Evening Brief: Modi tears into I.N.D.I.A bloc over Nitish's remark on women; Dubey claims CBI probe imminent on TMC's Mahua Moitra

'How low will they stoop?': Modi tears into I.N.D.I.A bloc over 'derogatory' language against women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the I.N.D.I.A bloc saying one of its big leaders used “derogatory” language against women in a state assembly but the constituents of the opposition grouping have not uttered a word despite such “disrespect" for women.
Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra, claims BJP MP Nishikant Dubey amid cash-for-query row
A day ahead of the Ethics Committee meeting to prepare a report on the 'cash for query' allegations against Mahua Moitra, complainant and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday claimed that anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal had ordered a CBI probe into the TMC MP.
Kejriwal govt reschedules winter break, schools to now stay shut from Nov 9-18 as Delhi air pollution turns severe
Amid severe air pollution, the December winter break of all schools in the national capital has been rescheduled and it will be now from November 9 to November 18, a circular of the Delhi Directorate of Education stated on Wednesday.
Israel cannot run Gaza but transition period may follow post conflict, says Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Israel cannot run Gaza, but there may be a transition period following the end of the current conflict.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women after row erupts
Nitish's apology comes a day after his remarks in the Bihar Assembly which received flak from the opposition. Nitish, speaking about the importance of education among women for population control, had said "The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him...this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down."
'We hug you, BJP leaders urinate on you': Rahul says BJP calls tribals 'vanvasis', doesn't want them to dream big
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party calls the tribals 'vanvasi' instead of `adivasi' as it does not want them to "dream big".
Video of Karnataka minister 'helped' by gunman to put on shoe goes viral, BJP slams Cong of enslaving bodyguards
Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa was caught on camera letting his gunman put on his shoe for him, the video of which went viral on social media. BJP Karnataka's X handle also tweeted the purported video of the incident and slammed the minister for 'enslaving his bodyguards'.
FIR against people for holding protest supporting Palestine without permission in Bengaluru
A senior police officer said the group who carried placards and posters and held a silent walk on St Mark's Road in a display of solidarity with Palestinians on Sunday did not have the permission to stage any such protest.
Three teams, three days, one spot: Riveting battle for India's semifinal rival
Following Australia's sensational victory on Tuesday night that sealed their last-four clash against South Africa, it will largely be a three-way battle among New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan to identify hot-favourite India's semifinal rival.