JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Modi tears into I.N.D.I.A bloc over Nitish's remark on women; Dubey claims CBI probe imminent on TMC's Mahua Moitra

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 08 November 2023, 13:44 IST

Follow Us

'How low will they stoop?': Modi tears into I.N.D.I.A bloc over 'derogatory' language against women

[object Object]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the I.N.D.I.A bloc saying one of its big leaders used “derogatory” language against women in a state assembly but the constituents of the opposition grouping have not uttered a word despite such “disrespect" for women.

Read more

Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra, claims BJP MP Nishikant Dubey amid cash-for-query row

[object Object]

A day ahead of the Ethics Committee meeting to prepare a report on the 'cash for query' allegations against Mahua Moitra, complainant and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday claimed that anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal had ordered a CBI probe into the TMC MP.

Read more

Kejriwal govt reschedules winter break, schools to now stay shut from Nov 9-18 as Delhi air pollution turns severe

[object Object]

Amid severe air pollution, the December winter break of all schools in the national capital has been rescheduled and it will be now from November 9 to November 18, a circular of the Delhi Directorate of Education stated on Wednesday.

Read more

Israel cannot run Gaza but transition period may follow post conflict, says Blinken

[object Object]

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Israel cannot run Gaza, but there may be a transition period following the end of the current conflict.

Read more

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women after row erupts

[object Object]

Nitish's apology comes a day after his remarks in the Bihar Assembly which received flak from the opposition. Nitish, speaking about the importance of education among women for population control, had said "The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him...this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down."

Read more

'We hug you, BJP leaders urinate on you': Rahul says BJP calls tribals 'vanvasis', doesn't want them to dream big

[object Object]

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party calls the tribals 'vanvasi' instead of `adivasi' as it does not want them to "dream big".

Read more

Video of Karnataka minister 'helped' by gunman to put on shoe goes viral, BJP slams Cong of enslaving bodyguards

[object Object]

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa was caught on camera letting his gunman put on his shoe for him, the video of which went viral on social media. BJP Karnataka's X handle also tweeted the purported video of the incident and slammed the minister for 'enslaving his bodyguards'.

Read more

FIR against people for holding protest supporting Palestine without permission in Bengaluru

[object Object]

A senior police officer said the group who carried placards and posters and held a silent walk on St Mark's Road in a display of solidarity with Palestinians on Sunday did not have the permission to stage any such protest.

Read more

Three teams, three days, one spot: Riveting battle for India's semifinal rival

[object Object]

Following Australia's sensational victory on Tuesday night that sealed their last-four clash against South Africa, it will largely be a three-way battle among New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan to identify hot-favourite India's semifinal rival.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 November 2023, 13:44 IST)
India NewsWorld news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT