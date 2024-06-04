DH Evening Brief: Modi to return as PM even as Oppn makes big gains; Akhilesh snatches back UP in surprise turnaround

Modi set to return as PM for third term even as opposition makes big gains
The BJP-led NDA was ahead with leads in 296 seats and the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc not far behind in 227 seats as votes were counted for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, setting the course for a third consecutive term as prime minister for Narendra Modi but with a stronger opposition. Read more
Akhilesh snatches back UP in surprise turnaround
Akhilesh Yadav's stock rose dramatically on Tuesday with his Samajwadi Party cutting the ruling BJP down to size in Uttar Pradesh. Read more
As BJP falters, NDA allies TDP & JD(U) make strong gains
The long-awaited results of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are in, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance seems to be emerging as the clear winner despite the stiff challenge from I.N.D.I.A. bloc. Read more
Bloodbath on D-Street on vote counting day: Sensex suffers worst single-day retreat in 4 years
In the biggest single-day fall in four years, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty plunged by nearly 6 per cent on Tuesday as vote counting trends showed the BJP may not have a clear majority in the Lok Sabha polls. Read more
Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it all about himself, we can say that he personally lost the 2024 general elections. Read more
Incumbent Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of rape and serial sex abuse, has lost against Congress’ Shreyas Patel. Read more
Following the Congress' appeal to electors in Madhya Pradesh's Indore to select the 'None of the Above' option, it has so far got more than 1.7 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha seat, breaking the previous NOTA record of Gopalganj in Bihar. Read more
Jagan: A battle for political survival after rout
From a brutal majority to a virtual battle for survival. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's electoral fortunes seem to have plummeted to unexpected depths within a span of five years, during which the outgoing Chief Minister launched a slew of populist measures. Read more