DH Evening Brief |More trouble for AAP as Delhi minister quits from cabinet and party; SC raps Uttarakhand licensing body, rejects Ramdev's apology

Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from cabinet, quits AAP
Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand announced his resignation from Arvind Kejriwal government and AAP, alleging that the party has become "corrupt" and that it does not give adequate representation to Dalits or respect its MLAs and corporators.
Read more
'Will rip you apart': Supreme Court raps Uttarakhand licensing body, rejects Ramdev's apology
The contempt case stems from the Indian Medical Association's petition against Patanjali's advertisements criticizing allopathy and claiming to cure diseases.
Read more
'Not James Bond movie with sequels': Delhi HC slams repeated pleas for Kejriwal's removal as CM
The court said once it has dealt with the issue and opined that it fell in the executive domain, there should not be any repeat litigation.
Read more
Bringing hope in times of despair: 200 babies born in shelters for displaced in Manipur
The hill state has witnessed sporadic, sometimes intense, ethnic clashes since May 3 last year.
zRead more
Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into alleged crimes against women, forcible land-grab in Bengal's Sandeshkhali
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, which had witnessed protests over the issues.
Read more
Rajeev Chandrasekhar accuses Shashi Tharoor of defamation, sends legal notice
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has sent a legal notice to Shashi Tharoor, accusing the Congress MP of making defamatory statements against him on a TV channel recently.
Read more
Kerala church opens gates for Eid prayers
In a heartwarming display of communal harmony, the gates of a church compound in Kerala's Malappuram district were opened for Muslim faithful to offer Eid prayers on Wednesday.
Read more
Elon Musk to meet PM Modi in India, announce investment plans for Tesla: Report
Tesla chief Elon Musk will visit India this month to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to make an announcement on plans to invest and open a new factory in the country, two sources with direct knowledge said.
Read more
PM Modi to hold road show in Mangaluru on April 14
The road show will cover nearly two kilometres from Narayana Guru Circle to Hampankatta passing through PVS – Navabharath Circle.
Read more
Agarkar stresses on Kohli's fitness impact on cricket's ecosystem
The fitness blueprint designed by Virat Kohli has had a ripple effect on the whole Indian cricketing ecosystem, said chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, who described MS Dhoni as a pure instinct man of a sport.
Read more
Islamabad-bound PIA flight from Saudi carrying Pak PM Sharif diverted to Lahore, inconveniencing other passengers
An Islamabad-bound PIA flight carrying Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and a high-level delegation back from their visit to Saudi Arabia was diverted to Lahore airport, causing inconvenience to hundreds of passengers.
Read more