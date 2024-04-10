JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief |More trouble for AAP as Delhi minister quits from cabinet and party; SC raps Uttarakhand licensing body, rejects Ramdev's apology

Here are the top stories this evening
Last Updated 10 April 2024, 14:02 IST

Follow Us

Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from cabinet, quits AAP

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand announced his resignation from Arvind Kejriwal government and AAP, alleging that the party has become "corrupt" and that it does not give adequate representation to Dalits or respect its MLAs and corporators.

Read more

'Will rip you apart': Supreme Court raps Uttarakhand licensing body, rejects Ramdev's apology

The contempt case stems from the Indian Medical Association's petition against Patanjali's advertisements criticizing allopathy and claiming to cure diseases.

Read more

'Not James Bond movie with sequels': Delhi HC slams repeated pleas for Kejriwal's removal as CM

The court said once it has dealt with the issue and opined that it fell in the executive domain, there should not be any repeat litigation.

Read more 

Bringing hope in times of despair: 200 babies born in shelters for displaced in Manipur

The hill state has witnessed sporadic, sometimes intense, ethnic clashes since May 3 last year.
zRead more

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into alleged crimes against women, forcible land-grab in Bengal's Sandeshkhali

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, which had witnessed protests over the issues.

Read more

Rajeev Chandrasekhar accuses Shashi Tharoor of defamation, sends legal notice

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has sent a legal notice to Shashi Tharoor, accusing the Congress MP of making defamatory statements against him on a TV channel recently.

Read more 

Kerala church opens gates for Eid prayers

In a heartwarming display of communal harmony, the gates of a church compound in Kerala's Malappuram district were opened for Muslim faithful to offer Eid prayers on Wednesday.

Read more

Elon Musk to meet PM Modi in India, announce investment plans for Tesla: Report

Tesla chief Elon Musk will visit India this month to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to make an announcement on plans to invest and open a new factory in the country, two sources with direct knowledge said.

Read more 

PM Modi to hold road show in Mangaluru on April 14

The road show will cover nearly two kilometres from Narayana Guru Circle to Hampankatta passing through PVS – Navabharath Circle.

Read more

Agarkar stresses on Kohli's fitness impact on cricket's ecosystem

The fitness blueprint designed by Virat Kohli has had a ripple effect on the whole Indian cricketing ecosystem, said chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, who described MS Dhoni as a pure instinct man of a sport.

Read more

Islamabad-bound PIA flight from Saudi carrying Pak PM Sharif diverted to Lahore, inconveniencing other passengers

An Islamabad-bound PIA flight carrying Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and a high-level delegation back from their visit to Saudi Arabia was diverted to Lahore airport, causing inconvenience to hundreds of passengers.

Read more

(Published 10 April 2024, 14:02 IST)
India NewsWorld newsIndian Politics

