DH Evening Brief | More trouble for Congress as party gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,745 cr; Priyanka Gandhi lists I.N.D.I.A. bloc's demands

More trouble for Congress as party gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,745 crore
In mounting trouble for the Congress, sources in the party said it has received fresh notices from the Income Tax department, raising a tax demand of Rs 1,745 crore for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17.
Read more
Priyanka Gandhi lists I.N.D.I.A. bloc's demands, urges EC to ensure level-playing field in LS polls
The opposition INDIA bloc on Sunday urged the Election Commission to ensure a level-playing field in the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that despite the BJP creating 'undemocratic obstacles', the alliance is committed to fight, win and save the country's democracy.
Read more
President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on L K Advani
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday conferred Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani at his residence here.
Will split in Muslim votes yet again put BJP in driver's seat in western UP?
As the polling date for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh draws near, all eyes are on the seats of Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal and other seats of western UP, where the Muslims constitute 23 per cent to 42 per cent of the electoral population.
Read more
RSS-BJP like poison, Oppn must fight Lok Sabha polls unitedly: Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday described the RSS-BJP combine as "poison" that has "destroyed" the country, and called on all opposition parties to unite to defeat the ruling party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Tyranny won't work, can't keep Delhi CM behind bars for long: Sunita Kejriwal at I.N.D.I.A. bloc mega rally
Tyranny won't work and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cannot be kept behind bars for long, said Sunita Kejriwal, reading out her husband's message from Enforcement Directorate custody at the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally here on Sunday.
Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls: Congress announces 9 guarantees, promises waiver of Rs 2 lakh farm loan
The Congress in Andhra Pradesh has announced 'nine guarantees', including Rs 1 lakh yearly to women and Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver, to be implemented if voted to power in the state in the May 13 Assembly polls.
PM Modi trying to do match-fixing in Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to do 'match-fixing' in the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that if the BJP succeeds in its endeavours, the country's Constitution will be changed and people's rights taken away.
Declare ED, CBI, I-T Dept as your allies: Uddhav tells BJP from I.N.D.I.A. rally
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, at the I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally here on Sunday, accused the BJP of misusing the ED, CBI and Income Tax Department, and said they should declare that the three agencies are their allies.
One person gets killed in man-animal conflict in Karnataka per week, reveals official data
One person on average gets killed in human-animal conflict every week in Karnataka, reveals official data. According to forest department, such conflicts are mostly reported in the southern part of the state starting from Bannerghatta, Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Kodagu and Hassan to Chikkamagaluru belt.
Read more