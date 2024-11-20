Home
DH Evening Brief | Most pollsters predict BJP, allies' victory in Maharashtra, Jharkhand; Political storm over ID check of burqa-clad women in UP bypoll

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 14:14 IST

UP bypolls: SP, BJP trade charges over ID check of burqa-clad women

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A controversy erupted during the polling in nine assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after the Samajwadi Party (SP) accused the state police of lifting the ‘burqa’ (veil) of Muslim women to check their identity.

Read more

Karhal bypoll: Dalit woman’s body found in sac in UP's Mainpuri, family claims electoral rivalry

Amid the ongoing by-polls, the body of a dait woman was found stuffed in a sac in Karhal assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district on Wednesday.

Read more

ED raids premises of audit company employee amid charges of Bitcoin use

Representative image of ED.

Representative image of ED.

Credit: PTI photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the Chhattisgarh premises of an auditing company employee, allegedly linked to a political Bitcoin transactions case in Maharashtra, as part of a money laundering investigation, officials said.

Read more

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah justifies killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda in encounter

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday appeared to justify the killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda in an encounter with the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), noting that he faced multiple criminal cases and also chose to ignore the government's directions to lay down arms.

Read more

Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar arrested on way to violence-hit Beldanga

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The West Bengal Police on Wednesday afternoon made "preventive arrest" of BJP's state president Sukanta Majumdar in Krishnanagar area in Nadia district when he was moving towards violence-hit Beldanga in adjoining Murshidabad to take stock of the situation.

Read more

Man wanted in 'cash-for-votes' case nabbed from Ahmedabad airport

A view of the Ahmedabad airport

A view of the Ahmedabad airport

Credit: iStock Photo

A man wanted by the Enforcement Directorate in a 'cash-for-votes' case-linked money laundering investigation in Maharashtra has been apprehended at the Ahmedabad international airport, official sources said on Wednesday.

Read more

Exclusive | A R Rahman’s divorce related to his music? All you need to know

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

On the evening of November 19, an announcement of separation from A R Rahman's wife Saira Banu left everyone stunned. This completely unexpected declaration from the wife of the legendary artist A R Rahman, shocked the music industry and his fans.

Read more

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India beat China 1-0 in final to clinch title

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Indian women's hockey team retained the Asian Champions Trophy title with a narrow 1-0 win over Olympic silver medallist China in a pulsating final here Wednesday.

Read more

Tiger Johnny travels 300 km from Maharashtra to Telangana in search of mate

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Lovesick Johnny, a male tiger, embarked on a 300 km journey, taking him from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctury in Maharashtra's Nanded district to Adilabad and Nirmal districts of Telangana in search of a mate.

Read more

Published 20 November 2024, 14:14 IST
India News

