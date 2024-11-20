DH Evening Brief | Most pollsters predict BJP, allies' victory in Maharashtra, Jharkhand; Political storm over ID check of burqa-clad women in UP bypoll

A controversy erupted during the polling in nine assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after the Samajwadi Party (SP) accused the state police of lifting the ‘burqa’ (veil) of Muslim women to check their identity.
Read more
Amid the ongoing by-polls, the body of a dait woman was found stuffed in a sac in Karhal assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district on Wednesday.
Read more
Representative image of ED.
Credit: PTI photo
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the Chhattisgarh premises of an auditing company employee, allegedly linked to a political Bitcoin transactions case in Maharashtra, as part of a money laundering investigation, officials said.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday appeared to justify the killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda in an encounter with the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), noting that he faced multiple criminal cases and also chose to ignore the government's directions to lay down arms.
Read more
The West Bengal Police on Wednesday afternoon made "preventive arrest" of BJP's state president Sukanta Majumdar in Krishnanagar area in Nadia district when he was moving towards violence-hit Beldanga in adjoining Murshidabad to take stock of the situation.
Read more
A view of the Ahmedabad airport
Credit: iStock Photo
A man wanted by the Enforcement Directorate in a 'cash-for-votes' case-linked money laundering investigation in Maharashtra has been apprehended at the Ahmedabad international airport, official sources said on Wednesday.
Read more
On the evening of November 19, an announcement of separation from A R Rahman's wife Saira Banu left everyone stunned. This completely unexpected declaration from the wife of the legendary artist A R Rahman, shocked the music industry and his fans.
Read more
Indian women's hockey team retained the Asian Champions Trophy title with a narrow 1-0 win over Olympic silver medallist China in a pulsating final here Wednesday.
Read more
Lovesick Johnny, a male tiger, embarked on a 300 km journey, taking him from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctury in Maharashtra's Nanded district to Adilabad and Nirmal districts of Telangana in search of a mate.
Read more