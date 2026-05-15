<h2>Iran says India can play 'greater role' for peace in West Asia crisis, seeks stronger energy ties with New Delhi</h2>.<p>Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has said that India can play aa bigger role to bring peace in West Asia. Addressing a press conference, he said there is no military solution to anything related to Iran. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/iran-seeks-stronger-energy-ties-with-india-amid-escalating-west-asia-crisis-4004155">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Madhya Pradesh High Court declares disputed Bhojshala site as temple, says Muslim side can seek separate land</h2>.<p>The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday pronounced its verdict in the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque Complex case and declared the disputed site a "temple of Goddess Vagdevi Saraswati".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/madhya-pradesh-high-court-declares-disputed-bhojshala-site-as-temple-says-muslim-side-can-seek-separate-land-4004030">Read more </a></p>.<h2>ORR bus priority lane revival: Can Bengaluru succeed where most Indian cities have failed?</h2>.<p>Bengaluru is bringing back the bus priority lane (BPL) along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in a new avatar, allowing high occupancy vehicles in the zone.</p><p>A version of the globally-tested bus rapid transport system (BRTS), the new plan proposes allowing vehicles carrying more than three people into the lane along with buses in an effort to reduce congestion in the high-traffic zone that houses major IT corridors.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/orr-bus-priority-lane-revival-can-bengaluru-succeed-where-most-indian-cities-have-failed-4003873">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Unemployed 'youngsters like cockroaches', become media or activists & attack system: CJI Surya Kant<br></h2>.<p>Likening some unemployed youngsters to cockroaches, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Friday said they go on to "become" media, social media and RTI activists and start attacking the system.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/unemployed-youngsters-like-cockroaches-become-media-activists-attack-system-cji-surya-kant-4004065">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka's new excise policy: Premium whiskey, beer to cost less as local liquor gets dearer</h2>.<p>With the Karnataka government's new excise policy coming into effect, beer and whiskey lovers will have more to cheer as prices of some of the premium brands will come down.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnatakas-new-excise-policy-premium-whiskey-beer-to-cost-less-as-local-liquor-gets-dearer-newsalert-4004002">Read more</a></p>.<h2>From LPG to defence partnership: Delving into India, UAE's key agreements during PM Modi's visit</h2>.<p>India and the United Arab Emirates agreed the framework for a strategic defence partnership on Friday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Gulf nation.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/from-lpg-to-defence-partnership-delving-into-india-uaes-key-agreements-during-pm-modis-visit-4004297">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Where do survivors of spousal violence go now? Mukhta Centres in Bengaluru closed after funds dry up</h2>.<p>A woman walked in with bruises on her body. It was not an accidental fall that caused it, but she remained silent. Most survivors of gender-based violence feel, “If I complain, they will abandon me.” Instead, they choose to suffer in silence.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/where-do-survivors-of-spousal-violence-go-now-mukhta-centres-in-bengaluru-closed-after-funds-dry-up-4003981">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Days after St Stephen’s names its first-ever female principal, DU asks college 'not to proceed with appointment'</h2>.<p>Two days after Delhi’s St Stephen's College announced Professor Susan Elias as its first woman principal in 145 years, the University of Delhi (DU) has objected to the appointment process, saying the selection committee was not constituted in accordance with UGC Regulations 2018.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/days-after-st-stephens-names-its-first-ever-female-principal-du-asks-college-not-to-proceed-with-appointment-4004037">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court to conduct virtual hearings twice a week amid PM Modi's austerity plea</h2>.<p>In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for austerity, the Supreme Court has decided to conduct virtual hearings on Monday and Friday, reported Bar and Bench.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-to-conduct-virtual-hearings-twice-a-week-amid-pm-modis-austerity-plea-4004203">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'If I've to prove my worth and value, that place is not for me': Virat Kohli</h2>.<p>Virat Kohli still loves the game enough to be focussed on playing next year's World Cup but the star India batter also makes it clear that if his worth is constantly called into question in a certain "environment", he would accept that the "place is not meant" for him.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/if-ive-to-prove-my-worth-and-value-that-place-is-not-for-me-virat-kohli-4004023">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump says he spoke a lot about Taiwan with Xi, sees no conflict</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump said on Friday he talked a lot about Taiwan with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and that he does not think there is a conflict on the issue.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/trump-says-he-spoke-a-lot-about-taiwan-with-xi-sees-no-conflict-4004286">Read more</a></p>