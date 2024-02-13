DH Evening Brief: 'MSP law cannot be hurried,' Centre tells protesting farmers; PM Modi meets UAE President ahead of temple opening

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday said a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops cannot be brought in a hurry without consulting all stakeholders and urged the protesting farmer groups to have a structured discussion with the government on the issue.
Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE on Tuesday on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with the Gulf nation's top leaders to take forward the bilateral strategic partnership and inaugurate the first Hindu stone temple there.
Read more
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay the operation of the new law for appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners by a panel which does not include the Chief Justice of India.
Read more
The AAP on Tuesday said it wants to contest six seats in Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and offer just one to the Congress, asking the senior I.N.D.I.A bloc ally to conclude seat-sharing talks at the earliest.
Read more
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a review of its January 3 verdict by which it refused to transfer the probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group to a special investigation team or the CBI.
Read more
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Tuesday requested Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to take action against 'erring farmers' for trying to enter Delhi forcibly in a bid to create 'nuisance' and 'disturb' the daily life of citizens.
Read more
Pakistan's former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will become the prime minister for a record fourth time.
Read more
The Karnataka Lokayukta police have registered a case against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar anticipating a transfer of a disproportionate assets probe to itself from the CBI, which is currently investigating it.
Read more
Lending support to the farmers’ Delhi Chalo protest over legal guarantee for the MSP, farmers in Rajasthan, angry over the inordinate delay in bringing in the MSP law, are planning a tractor rally to Delhi on Feb 21.
Read more
Samajwadi Party National General Secretary Swami Prasad Maurya has announced that he has quit his post, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.
Read more