DH Evening Brief | MUDA chief resigns amid land allotment row; Centre hikes DA for employees, pensioners

Here are the top stories this evening
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 12:31 IST

Comments

Centre hikes DA by 3 percentage points for its employees, pensioners

The Centre on Wednesday increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 3 percentage points effective from July 1 this year, benefitting more than 1 crore employees and pensioners ahead of the Diwali festival.

Read more

Delhi Police registers FIR, begins probe into hoax bomb threats to flights

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with bomb threats to several domestic and international flights in the last two days and launched a probe into the matter, official sources said on Wednesday.

Read more

Omar Abdullah takes oath as first CM of J&K UT; Congress stays away from Cabinet

Omar Abdullah, vice-president of the National Conference (NC), was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, following his party's victory in the recent assembly elections. The swearing-in took place under tight security measures. The NC’s alliance partner Congress has as of now opted to sit out of the government, sources said.

Read more

At SCO meet in Islamabad, Jaishankar sends subtle message to Pakistan, China

Delivering a thinly veiled message to Pakistan from its soil, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said activities across borders characterised by the “three evils” of terrorism, extremism and separatism are unlikely to encourage trade, energy flows and connectivity.

Read more

Cabinet hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,425/quintal for 2025-26

The Cabinet on Wednesday raised the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat by 6.59 per cent to Rs 2,425 per quintal for the 2025-26 rabi marketing season.

Read more

Nayab Singh Saini unanimously elected as BJP's legislature party leader in Haryana, to take oath on October 17

Nayab Singh Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana here on Wednesday.

Read more

US, UK push ahead with Modi despite bombshell Trudeau claims

Canada’s closest allies signaled they will continue to pursue stronger ties with Narendra Modi’s government, despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations that Indian diplomats secretly collected intelligence on Sikh separatists living in Canada who were then threatened, extorted or killed.

Read more

Andhra Pradesh to use computer-based model to get more liquor from highest selling brands

Implementing a market-driven model dictated by demand and supply dynamics, the Andhra Pradesh Prohibition and Excise Department will employ a computer-based model to procure more liquor from the highest selling brands, said an official.

Read more

AB de Villiers enters ICC's Hall of Fame

Cricketing great and standout performer in the history of the game - legendary South African batter AB de Villiers is the latest inductee to be added to the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Read more

OPINION | Israel is gaslighting UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

On Sunday, Netanyahu addressed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres directly, saying that while he regretted peacekeepers getting hurt, and the IDF was doing all it could to avoid this, it was all Guterres’ fault; by refusing Israeli demands to pull the Unifil’s roughly 10,000 peacekeepers out of the fire zone, he was putting their lives at risk and making them hostages to Hezbollah.

Read more

Published 16 October 2024, 12:31 IST
