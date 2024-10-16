DH Evening Brief | MUDA chief resigns amid land allotment row; Centre hikes DA for employees, pensioners

Centre hikes DA by 3 percentage points for its employees, pensioners
The Centre on Wednesday increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 3 percentage points effective from July 1 this year, benefitting more than 1 crore employees and pensioners ahead of the Diwali festival.
Delhi Police registers FIR, begins probe into hoax bomb threats to flights
Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with bomb threats to several domestic and international flights in the last two days and launched a probe into the matter, official sources said on Wednesday.
Omar Abdullah takes oath as first CM of J&K UT; Congress stays away from Cabinet
Omar Abdullah, vice-president of the National Conference (NC), was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, following his party's victory in the recent assembly elections. The swearing-in took place under tight security measures. The NC’s alliance partner Congress has as of now opted to sit out of the government, sources said.
At SCO meet in Islamabad, Jaishankar sends subtle message to Pakistan, China
Delivering a thinly veiled message to Pakistan from its soil, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said activities across borders characterised by the “three evils” of terrorism, extremism and separatism are unlikely to encourage trade, energy flows and connectivity.
Cabinet hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,425/quintal for 2025-26
The Cabinet on Wednesday raised the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat by 6.59 per cent to Rs 2,425 per quintal for the 2025-26 rabi marketing season.
Nayab Singh Saini unanimously elected as BJP's legislature party leader in Haryana, to take oath on October 17
Nayab Singh Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana here on Wednesday.
US, UK push ahead with Modi despite bombshell Trudeau claims
Canada’s closest allies signaled they will continue to pursue stronger ties with Narendra Modi’s government, despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations that Indian diplomats secretly collected intelligence on Sikh separatists living in Canada who were then threatened, extorted or killed.
Andhra Pradesh to use computer-based model to get more liquor from highest selling brands
Implementing a market-driven model dictated by demand and supply dynamics, the Andhra Pradesh Prohibition and Excise Department will employ a computer-based model to procure more liquor from the highest selling brands, said an official.
AB de Villiers enters ICC's Hall of Fame
Cricketing great and standout performer in the history of the game - legendary South African batter AB de Villiers is the latest inductee to be added to the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.
OPINION | Israel is gaslighting UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
On Sunday, Netanyahu addressed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres directly, saying that while he regretted peacekeepers getting hurt, and the IDF was doing all it could to avoid this, it was all Guterres’ fault; by refusing Israeli demands to pull the Unifil’s roughly 10,000 peacekeepers out of the fire zone, he was putting their lives at risk and making them hostages to Hezbollah.
