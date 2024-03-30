DH Evening Brief: Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on two ex-PMs posthumously; NCP (SP) releases first list of LS poll candidates

President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on former PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, two others posthumously
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday conferred Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan and two-time former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, posthumously at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Read more
NCP (SP) releases 1st list of Lok Sabha poll candidates
The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Read more
Unaware of Goa election campaign, answered all questions: AAP's Kailash Gahlot after ED interrogation
AAP's Kailash Gahlot, who on Saturday had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, told mediapersons that he has answered all questions the central agency had for him. Read more
BJP forms election manifesto committee with Rajnath Singh as chairman
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will head the BJP's 27-member manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha polls as the party brainstorms and seeks suggestions from people across the country for its election promises. Read more
TDP gives Lok Sabha poll ticket to father of Delhi excise policy case approver
The TDP has named M Srinivasulu Reddy, father of Raghava Magunta, who is an accused-turned approver in the Delhi excise policy scam case, as candidate for Ongole Lok Sabha seat. Read more
Calling spouse 'bhoot', 'pishach' not cruelty, says Patna HC
The Patna High Court has observed that the use of "filthy language" by an estranged couple, who call each other names like "bhoot" (ghost) and "pishach" (vampire), does not tantamount to "cruelty". Read more
Tracing PM Modi's footprints ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections
With the Lok Sabha polls on the horizon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in election mode since the turn of the year as he eyes a third term as the premier of the world’s largest democracy. Read more
'Garbage', 'trash can' become part of daily political discourse in Madhya Pradesh as Lok Sabha battle heats up
Amid the exodus of Congress leaders to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, terms like 'garbage' and 'trash bins' have become part of the political discourse as the opposition party is using them to target the turncoats while the ruling party is seen hitting back in the same style. Read more
Trump shares video featuring image of a hog-tied Biden
Former President Donald Trump posted a video Friday to his social media website that features an image of President Joe Biden with his hands and feet tied together. Read more