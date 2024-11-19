DH Evening Brief | MVA, Mahayuti race to reach magic number of 145 seats; Speculations rife as 25 NDA MLAs skip meeting called by Biren Singh

The meeting that continued for over three hours, was called after the NPP's withdrawal of support on Sunday.
Credit: X/@NBirenSingh
A meeting of NDA MLAs called by Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Monday evening brought fissures within the alliance out in the open as at least 25 MLAs, 14 belonging to BJP, skipped it.
Life Insurance Corporation of India was at the centre of a language row on Tuesday after its official website turned “all Hindi” without English on the home page with political parties in Tamil Nadu calling it blatant “imposition of Hindi.”
In what snowballed into a major political issue in Maharashtra on the eve of voting for Vidhan Sabha polls, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi claimed that they have caught red-ended BJP’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde while he was distributing money.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said he has written to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav four times, seeking urgent clearances for cloud seeding to artificially induce rain that could help combat the escalating pollution crisis in the national capital.
A 20-year-old employee at the showroom of an electric vehicle manufacturer in northern Bengaluru died on Tuesday following a massive fire, police said. The deceased is identified as Priya, officials said.
On the eve of bypolls in nine assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has asked the Election Commission (EC) to direct the state police not to "lift" the 'burqa' (veils) of the Muslim women and check their IDs at the polling centres.
T M Krishna is considered a rebel by many Carnatic vocalists for his outspoken nature.
Credit: PTI Photo
Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained a leading newspaper group from granting an award in the name of Carnatic music legend M S Subbulakshmi to the winner of the Sangita Kalanidhi -- to be conferred on T M Krishna this year – instituted by the by the prestigious The Music Academy, Chennai.
India and China should implement the important consensus reached by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at their summit in Russia, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of G20 meeting at Rio De Janeiro.
Former Commissioner of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) D B Natesh appeared before Lokayukta Police in Mysuru, on Tuesday, in the MUDA site allotment case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others.
Teaser poster of Bollywood movie The Sabarmati Report.
Credit: Instagram/@balajimotionpictures
The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to declare The Sabarmati Report, a film on the Godhra train burning incident of 2002, as tax free in the state.
