DH Evening Brief: Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, Swaminathan awarded Bharat Ratna; NSA will be invoked against those who attacked cops in Haldwani

Bharat Ratna for two former PMs P V Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and scientist M S Swaminathan
In an announcement that has potential electoral undertones, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his predecessors Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao as well as renowned agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan were chosen for Bharat Ratna.
NSA will be invoked against those who attacked police in Haldwani, says DGP
Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar on Friday said action under the stringent National Security Act will be taken against those who attacked police personnel and indulged in arson and vandalism in Haldwani.
'Aaj kis muh se inkaar karu sawalon ko': RLD chief on joining NDA after Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh
Amid speculations about Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) switching sides from the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary reacting to media questions hinted that his party is indeed going to be a part of the NDA.
Centre set to announce national creators' awards to recognise 'Gen Z' influencers, creators
The government is set to announce the national creators' awards to recognise new-age influencers and creators, official sources said on Friday.
Could Preamble be amended by keeping date intact, SC asks on plea against inclusion of socialist & secular
The Supreme Court on Friday sought to know if the Preamble could be amended while keeping the date intact, as it took up a plea by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy seeking to delete words “socialist” and “secular” from it.
Will open as many schools as number of summonses sent to me: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that providing quality education is his government's goal and asserted that he will open as many schools in the city as the number of summonses sent to him by probe agencies.
'Either me or Kamala Harris': Nikki Haley says US will have a female president in 2024
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, the only Republican candidate left in the race for the party's nomination against Donald Trump, has said that the US would have a “female president in 2024”, and it would be either her or Kamala Harris, both of them Indian-origin.
Days after surrender on SC orders, Bilkis Bano case convict out on 5-day parole
Days after convicts in the Bilkis Bano case surrendered before jail authorities on Supreme Court orders, one of them has been given a five-day parole by the Gujarat High Court due to the death of his father-in-law, a police official said on Friday.
India has nearly 97 crore voters now, says EC
The Election Commission (EC) on Friday said nearly 97 crore Indians will be eligible to vote in this year's Lok Sabha elections.
Imran Khan's party claims victory in Pak elections; Nawaz Sharif's PML-N makes counterclaim
Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party on Friday claimed victory in the general elections while alleging that results were being delayed to rig the outcome.
