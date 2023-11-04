DH Evening Brief: Naval sailor killed in Chetak helicopter accident in Kochi; Didn't even spare name of 'Mahadev', says PM slamming Chhattisgarh CM

1 Navy sailor dead as Chetak helicopter crashes at naval air station in Kochi
A Chetak helicopter crashed on Saturday at the runway of the naval air station, claiming the life of one Navy sailor at INS Garuda here, ANI reported.
Didn't even spare name of 'Mahadev': Modi slams Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged 'Mahadev' betting app scam, and said the Congress leader should tell what links he has with the accused in the case.
140 killed as strong earthquake jolts Nepal
At least 140 people were killed and several others injured when a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal just before midnight on Friday, destroying hundreds of houses in the Himalayan country's remote mountainous region in the most devastating tremor since 2015.
India's worst fears come true as Hardik is ruled out of World Cup; Prasidh recalled
India's campaign suffered a mighty blow with Hardik Pandya being ruled out of the remainder of the ICC World Cup after the all-rounder failed to recover from a left-ankle injury he sustained during the game against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.
Accused arrested from Telangana in Mukesh Ambani threat email case
An accused has been arrested from Telangana for allegedly sending multiple threat emails to industrialist Mukesh Ambani, reported ANI.
Congress fires 'rabid dogs' salvo at ED, its 'overlords'; alleges raids aimed at tarnishing Baghel's image
Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal.
Credit: PTI Photo
The Congress alleged on Saturday that the imminent defeat of the BJP in the Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Assembly polls has forced it to use its last weapon, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to reverse its fortunes and said the claims made by the federal agency against Bhupesh Baghel are part of a 'conspiracy' hatched by the saffron party to tarnish his image.
MP assembly polls: Congress expels 39 leaders for contesting against party's official candidates
Congress flag.
Credit: PTI Photo
The Congress in Madhya Pradesh has expelled 39 leaders from the party's primary membership for six years for contesting the upcoming state assembly elections against the party's official candidates, its functionary said.
Congress sets target to win 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in 2024
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday convened a meeting with the ministers to discuss the Parliamentary elections to be held next year and has set a target of winning at least 20 out of 28 LS seats.
Militants attack Pakistan Air Force training base in Punjab province, 9 terrorists 'sent to hell': Army
Nine heavily armed terrorists attacked a Pakistan Air Force training base in Punjab province early Saturday and all of them were 'sent to hell', the army said, a day after 17 soldiers were killed in three separate terror strikes in the country.
Why does PM Modi identify himself as OBC if he says poor is only caste in country, asks Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the 'Bharose ka Sammelan' ahead of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, in Jagdalpur.
Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking why he identifies himself as an Other Backward Class (OBC) member when he considers poor as the only caste in the country.
