<h2>'Judiciary bleeding, they fired gunshots': Supreme Court issues show-cause notice to NCERT, asks controversial chapter to be taken down</h2> .<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday banned the controversial chapter on 'Corruption in judiciary' from Class VIII textbook by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), saying a deeper probe was required to look into "a deep-rooted conspiracy to undermine and demean the dignity of the institution".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/judiciary-is-bleeding-they-fired-gunshots-supreme-court-issues-show-cause-notice-to-ncert-asks-controversial-chapter-to-be-taken-down-3912433">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India & Israel elevate ties to special strategic partnership, vow to soon conclude free trade deal</h2>.<p>India and Israel on Thursday elevated their "time-tested" relationship to a special strategic partnership and agreed to soon firm up a "mutually beneficial" free trade deal even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly backed the Gaza peace initiative, asserting that humanity must never become a victim of conflict.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/india-israel-elevate-ties-to-special-strategic-partnership-vow-to-soon-conclude-free-trade-deal-3912865">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Censor board hasn't applied mind': Kerala HC stays release of 'The Kerala Story 2'</h2>.<p>The Kerala High Court on Thursday, February 26, stayed the release of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story 2', saying that prima facie there is non-application of mind by the censor board while certifying the movie.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/censor-board-hasnt-applied-mind-kerala-hc-stays-release-of-the-kerala-story-2-3912499">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, Election Commission on plea against unbridled use of money power in elections</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to examine a plea against the unregulated use of money power by political parties for election purposes, contending that the unbridled use of money power in elections must be stopped.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-issues-notice-to-centre-election-commission-on-plea-against-unbridled-use-of-money-power-in-elections-3912727">Read more</a></p>.<h2>World Cup 2026 | FIFA's slow pedalling and double standards over Mexico is alarming</h2> .<p>The violence in Mexico following the death of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes is likely to have its ramifications across all arena, including the ensuing FIFA World Cup 2026, of which the Latin American country is one of the co-hosts along with the US and Canada.<br></p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/world-cup-2026-fifas-slow-pedaling-and-double-standards-over-mexico-is-alarming-3912349">Read more</a></p>.<h2>DGCA refund rules: Flyers get 48-hour free cancellation window, zero charge for name correction within 1 day</h2>.<p>Passengers booking a flight ticket can cancel or change the date within 48 hours without paying any additional charges. Also, airlines have been barred from levying extra charge for correcting names in tickets, if the error is pointed out in 24 hours.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dgca-refund-rules-flyers-get-48-hour-free-cancellation-window-zero-charge-for-name-correction-within-1-day-3912828">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Another Epstein case fallout: WEF chief Borge Brende quits post after ties to sex offender scrutinised</h2> .<p>The president and CEO of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende, said on Thursday he was stepping down, a few weeks after the forum launched an independent investigation into his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/another-epstein-case-fallout-wef-chief-borge-brende-quits-post-after-ties-to-sex-offender-scrutinised-3912736">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Goa nightclub fire: Police file chargesheet against 13 persons, including club owners</h2>.<p>The Goa police on Thursday filed a chargesheet in a court against 13 persons in connection with the fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, which claimed 25 lives and left several others injured in December last year, officials said.<br></p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa/goa-nightclub-fire-police-file-chargesheet-against-13-persons-including-club-owners-3912567">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'My grandfather loaned Rs 35,000 to the British in 1917': MP man explores options to get paid back with interest</h2>.<p>The amount, when adjusted for inflation and interest, will be worth several crores of rupees today, says the family</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/my-grandfather-loaned-rs-35000-to-the-british-in-1917-madhya-pradesh-man-exploring-options-to-seek-repayment-3912438">Read more</a></p>.<h2>G Parameshwara distances himself from 'next CM' slogans raised by supporters</h2> .<p>Distancing himself from slogans raised by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara's supporters in Tumakuru projecting him as the next Chief Minister, he said that he would not fuel speculation or lobby for the post as any decision rests Congress high command.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/g-parameshwara-distances-himself-from-next-cm-slogans-raised-by-supporters-3912425">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Virosh' Wedding | Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are now officially married</h2> .<p>One of South India’s power couples, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, have finally tied the knot in a lush wedding resort in Udaipur. The couple celebrated their big day surrounded by their family members and close friends.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/virosh-wedding-vijay-deverakonda-and-rashmika-mandanna-are-now-officially-married-3912316">Read more</a></p>