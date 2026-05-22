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DH Evening Brief | NCERT textbook row: SC rolls back order blacklisting academics; RBI to pay record Rs 2.87L cr dividend to govt; RS polls on June 18

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Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 13:30 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 13:30 IST
India News

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