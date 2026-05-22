<h2>NCERT textbook row | Supreme Court rolls back order blacklisting academics over 'corruption in judiciary' chapter<br></h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Friday recalled its earlier order that had blacklisted three academics involved in drafting a controversial chapter on corruption in the judiciary in an NCERT Class 8 textbook, allowing central and state institutions to independently decide on associating with them in academic projects.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ncert-textbook-row-supreme-court-rolls-back-order-blacklisting-academics-over-corruption-in-judiciary-chapter-4012354">Read more</a><br><br></p>.<h2>RBI to pay record dividend of Rs 2.87- lakh crore to govt for FY26 amid West Asia crisis</h2>.<p>The dividend or surplus transfer for 2024-25 was Rs 2.69 lakh crore, 27.4 per cent more than the payout in 2023-24.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/rbi-to-pay-record-dividend-of-rs-287-lakh-crore-to-govt-for-fy26-amid-west-asia-crisis-4012486">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats in 10 States, including four in Karnataka, on June 18<br></h2>.<p>Of the 26 seats, including the two that go to bypolls, the NDA has 18 seats, while Congress has four, JMM one and YSR Congress three.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/elections-to-24-rajya-sabha-seats-in-10-states-including-four-in-karnataka-on-june-18-4012157">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Say Jai Shri Ram instead of yes sir during attendance call in classroom': BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy endorses Yatnal</h2>.<p>The remark comes amid political reactions over Karnataka government’s decision allowing students to wear hijab and other faith symbols in schools.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/say-jai-shri-ram-instead-of-yes-sir-during-attendance-call-in-classroom-karnataka-bjp-mla-janardhan-reddy-endorses-basanagouda-yatnal-4012356">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Close down CJP or get killed': Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke gets death threats on social media<br></h2>.<p>One of the messages received by Dipke, who is currently based in Boston, shared images of messages, claiming that money will be paid to him for closing down the CJP account or else he will be killed in the United States.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/close-down-cjp-or-get-killed-cockroach-janata-party-founder-abhijeet-dipke-gets-death-threats-on-social-media-4012540">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India set to host Quad foreign ministers’ meeting on May 26; West Asia fallout, Indo-Pacific situation on agenda<br></h2>.<p>India will host the foreign ministers of the Quad countries in New Delhi next week for discussions expected to centre on the Indo-Pacific situation and ongoing conflicts in West Asia.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-set-to-host-quad-foreign-ministers-meeting-on-may-26-west-asia-fallout-indo-pacific-situation-on-agenda-4012305">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'We had to take some tough decisions': Pradhan says govt aims to make NEET-UG retest 100% error-free</h2>.<p>"Twenty-two lakh children have gone through immense mental anguish. Understanding that anguish and taking responsibility, I am saying this today, we had to take some tough decisions," he said.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/we-had-to-take-some-tough-decisions-pradhan-says-govt-aims-to-make-neet-ug-retest-100-error-free-4012440"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Twisha Sharma death: Madhya Pradesh High Court allows second autopsy</h2>.<p>The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday permitted a second postmortem of Twisha Sharma, 33-year-old Noida woman, who was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/twisha-sharma-death-madhya-pradesh-high-court-allows-second-autopsy-4012434">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Deviation from circular speaks volumes': Delhi High Court pulls up WFI; asks Centre to form panel to evaluate Vinesh Phogat<br></h2>.<p>The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for its decision to declare celebrated grappler Vinesh Phogat "ineligible" from participation in domestic events. The court asked the Centre to form an expert panel to evaluate her.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/deviation-from-circular-speaks-volumes-delhi-high-court-pulls-up-wfi-asks-centre-to-form-panel-to-evaluate-vinesh-phogat-4012280">Read more</a></p>.<h2>In a bid to prevent infiltration and conspiracy, Amit Shah announces ‘Smart Border’ project along Pakistan, Bangladesh<br></h2>.<p>Shah said the charter for the High-Power Demography Mission announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be finalised in the coming days.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/in-a-bid-to-prevent-infiltration-and-conspiracy-amit-shah-announces-smart-border-project-along-pakistan-bangladesh-4012348">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Two Indian mountaineers die while descending from Mount Everest summit</h2>.<p>The guides 'worked really hard' but were not able to save them.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/two-indian-mountaineers-die-while-descending-from-mount-everest-summit-says-official-4012246">Read more</a></p>