Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled after paper leak, CBI registers case; Vijay meets AIADMK netas as 30 rebel MLAs to back TVK

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 13:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 13:47 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us