<h2>NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 exam held on May 3 after 'paper leak'; Centre orders CBI probe</h2>.<p>The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the medical entrance test the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026, conducted on May 3, citing inputs from Central agencies and investigative findings by law enforcement agencies that cast doubt on the integrity of the examination process.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/nta-cancels-neet-ug-2026-exam-held-on-may-3-after-paper-leak-centre-orders-cbi-probe-3999654">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tamil Nadu CM Vijay visits AIADMK's Shanmugam as 30 rebels MLAs to back TVK amid split in party</h2>.<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay visited the office of AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam on Tuesday, and met SP Velumani and other party leaders as 30 rebels MLAs to support TVK.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-cm-vijay-visits-aiadmks-shanmugam-as-30-rebels-mlas-to-back-tvk-amid-split-in-party-4000121">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rahul Gandhi holds talks as Congress weighs top contenders for Kerala Chief Minister post</h2>.<p>Consultations for choosing a name for Kerala's Chief Minister entered the last leg on Tuesday, with top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding discussions with working presidents and former State presidents here who favoured K C Venugopal and V D Satheesan, depending on their stand.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rahul-gandhi-holds-talks-as-congress-weighs-top-contenders-for-kerala-chief-minister-post-3999895">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sringeri recounting row | BJP's D N Jeevaraj says he will 'wait and watch' amid Supreme Court's interim order</h2>.<p>Former Sringeri MLA and BJP leader D N Jeevaraj on Tuesday said he would adopt a “wait and watch” approach following the Supreme Court’s interim order in the Sringeri Assembly constituency election dispute.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/sringeri-recounting-row-bjps-d-n-jeevaraj-says-he-will-wait-and-watch-amid-supreme-courts-interim-order-4000087">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM for the second term, four others sworn in as Ministers</h2>.<p>Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took oath as Assam Chief Minister for the second straight term while four other leaders were also sworn-in as Ministers.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assam/himanta-biswa-sarma-takes-oath-as-assam-cm-for-the-second-term-four-others-sworn-in-as-ministers-3999636">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'No fuel supply issue': Oil Minister Puri amid PM Modi's austerity appeal, says India has 45 days of LPG stock</h2>.<p>Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday assured that there is no fuel supply issue in the country and said the government has increased LPG production from 35,000-36,000 tonnes/day to 54,000 tonnes amid West Asia conflict.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-fuel-supply-issue-oil-minister-puri-amid-pm-modis-austerity-appeal-says-india-has-45-days-of-lpg-stock-3999676">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘No value for our hard work?’: NEET-UG aspirants react to cancellation amid paper leak allegations</h2>.<p>"I stayed in a closed room studying for NEET, hoping this would be my final attempt," says a NEET aspirant Pushependra Kumar, who appeared for the examination for the fifth time this year.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/no-value-for-our-hard-work-neet-ug-aspirants-react-to-cancellation-amid-paper-leak-allegations-4000032">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's astrologer, who predicted his victory, appointed Officer on Special Duty</h2>.<p>TVK chief Vijay’s astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, who had predicted Vijay's electoral success in the state even before the elections, has been appointed Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-cm-vijays-astrologer-radhan-vettrivel-who-predicted-his-victory-appointed-officer-on-special-duty-3999820">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Retail inflation rises marginally to 3.48% in April: Govt data</h2>.<p>Retail inflation rose marginally to 3.48 per cent in April compared to 3.40 per cent in the preceding month, mainly due to an uptick in food prices.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/retail-inflation-rises-marginally-to-348-in-april-govt-data-3999929">Read more</a></p>.<h2>New mothers being helped in comeback world over but WFI blocking Vinesh: Sakshi Malik</h2>.<p>Olympic bronze-winning grappler Sakshi Malik on Tuesday supported Vinesh Phogat in her tussle with the Wrestling Federation of India over coming back from retirement, saying that attempts are being made to block her at a time when countries world over are relaxing norms to help new mothers resume their careers.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/other-sports/new-mothers-being-helped-in-comeback-world-over-but-wfi-blocking-vinesh-sakshi-malik-3999685">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Special birthday gift for CM Vijay? KVN Productions eyes June 18 release for Thalapathy’s 'Jana Nayagan'</h2>.<p>Fans of Jana Nayagan can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film are eyeing a June 18 release in the theaters, perfectly timed to kick off the celebrations just days before Vijay’s 52nd birthday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/special-birthday-gift-for-cm-vijay-kvn-productions-eyes-june-18-release-for-thalapathys-jana-nayagan-3999700">Read more</a></p>