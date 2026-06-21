DH Evening Brief | NEET-UG retest held at over 5,400 centres across India & abroad; 7 women killed in TN seafood factory after ammonia gas leak

<h2>NEET-UG retest held at over 5,400 centres across India & abroad amid tight security<br></h2>.<p>New Delhi: The NEET-UG re-exam was held at centres across the country and overseas on Sunday amid tight security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/neet-ug-retest-held-at-over-5400-centres-across-india-abroad-amid-tight-security-4047224"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Seven women killed in Tamil Nadu seafood factory after ammonia gas leak<br></h2>.<p>In a tragic incident, seven women were killed after being affected by a major ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing unit in Manjangaranai near Periyapalayam in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur on Sunday, police said.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/seven-women-killed-in-tamil-nadu-seafood-factory-after-ammonia-gas-leak-4047176"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Cockroach Janta Party | Inside the contradictions of India's Gen-Z protest movement</h2>.<p>More than 22 million people follow the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) online.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cockroach-janta-party-inside-the-contradictions-of-indias-gen-z-protest-movement-4047038"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena scrambles to avert split as focus shifts to Omraje Nimbalkar</h2>.<p>Mumbai: With the Shiv Sena (UBT) battling its biggest parliamentary crisis since the 2022 split, the party has intensified efforts to prevent a formal breakaway by six of its nine Lok Sabha MPs -- with all eyes now on Osmanabad (Dharashiv) MP Omprakash alias Omraje Nimbalkar, who is yet to announce whether he will remain with Uddhav Thackeray or join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/uddhav-thackerays-shiv-sena-scrambles-to-avert-split-as-focus-shifts-to-omraje-nimbalkar-4047236"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Strait of Hormuz remains closed: Report<br></h2>.<p>Dubai: Iran's Fars news agency cited a military source as saying on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and the Revolutionary Guards Navy has not issued permission for any vessels to transit until further notice.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/strait-of-hormuz-remains-closed-report-4047111"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Only 10% female candidates in Lok Sabha & assembly elections since women's quota bill passed: ADR<br></h2>.<p>New Delhi: Women accounted for only around 10 per cent candidates in 2024 Lok Sabha and 20 Assembly elections held after passing the 33 per cent women's quota law but this number could have plunged further deep if independents and candidates from registered unrecognised parties did not enter the fray..<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/only-10-female-candidates-in-lok-sabha-assembly-elections-since-womens-quota-bill-passed-adr-4047197"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ram temple 'embezzlement' row: SIT asks trust & temple functionaries not to leave Ayodhya</h2>.<p>Ayodhya: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has instructed the office-bearers of its trust and temple functionaries not to leave Ayodhya, according to temple sources.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ram-temple-embezzlement-row-sit-asks-trust-temple-functionaries-not-to-leave-ayodhya-4047157"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>'We are holding the fort': Abhijeet Dipke continues overnight Jantar Mantar protest against NEET paper leak; urges public to join</h2>.<p>Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and his supporters continued their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar through the night, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/we-are-holding-the-fort-abhijeet-dipke-continue-overnight-jantar-mantar-protest-against-neet-paper-leak-urges-public-to-join-4046957"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>'No one is responsible': Day before NEET re-test, Hyderabad student dies by suicide</h2>.<p>A 19-year-old NEET aspirant, Sheikh Sana, allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad on Saturday, a day before she was scheduled to appear for the NEET re-examination, the police have said.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/no-one-is-responsible-day-before-neet-re-test-hyderabad-student-dies-by-suicide-4046988"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 11-ball fifty rewrites history; scores 94 at strike rate of 324 against Sri Lanka A</h2>.<p>Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 21-year-old record for the fastest List A fifty with a 11-ball half-century for India A in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka A here on Sunday.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/vaibhav-sooryavanshis-11-ball-fifty-rewrites-history-scores-94-off-29-against-sri-lanka-a-4046966"><br>Read more</a></p>