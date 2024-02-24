DH Evening Brief: New criminal laws to come into effect from July 1; Cong, AAP announce alliance in Delhi, elsewhere

New criminal justice laws to be rolled out across India from July 1
The new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Act will come into effect on July 1, pushing colonial era Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and Evidence Act into oblivion.
Congress, AAP announce alliance in Delhi, elsewhere; all eyes now on Bengal
I.N.D.I.A. allies Congress and AAP on Saturday announced seat-sharing arrangements for upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Goa and Chandigarh after months of spirited negotiations finally ended in a display of spirit of accommodation
Tribals tortured for voting against TMC, MNREGA wages forcibly taken: NCST's Sandeshkhali probe team
TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates, accused of land grab and sexual assault under coercion in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, would forcibly take MNREGA wages from poor tribal families and torture them for voting against the party, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has learned.
24 dead as tractor-trolley overturns in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj
Twenty-four people, including seven children, died when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned and fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Saturday morning, police said.
Seeking to plug loopholes, EC tweaks policy on transfer of officers ahead of polls
The Election Commission (EC) has asked states to ensure that officers who are transferred out of a district ahead of polls as part of its policy are not posted in any district within the same parliamentary constituency.
Sharad Pawar unveils ‘man blowing tutari’ symbol of his NCP (SP) group at Raigad fort
Invoking legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the historic Raigad Fort, veteran politician Sharad Pawar on Saturday unveiled the iconic ‘man blowing tutari’ symbol of his political outfit ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and called the moment "an inspiration to launch a new struggle".
15 killed, 44 injured in building fire in China
At least 15 people were killed and 44 others injured when a building caught fire in China, a month after 39 people died in a similar accident.
Alliance of corrupt that has neither mathematics nor chemistry: BJP on Congress-AAP tie-up
This 'corrupt' alliance will not work against those known for serving the people, Lekhi said, citing numerous allegations of graft AAP leaders had levelled against the Congress in the past.
Meta ignored own review warning about child exploitation on Instagram, unresponsive to most complaints: Report
Social media platform Instagram has become a hunting ground for people with pedophilic tendencies who are spending significant amount of money to get access to subscription-based content from child influencers, a report in the Wall Street Journal stated.
