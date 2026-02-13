<h2>Earlier premises meant to keep us in 'colonial shackles': PM Modi at Seva Teerth</h2>.<p>Addressing the gathering of Union ministers and BJP leaders, Modi said the100-year-old buildings were becoming dilapidated, lacked space, facilities and were inadequate to meet the needs of a new nation.</p> <p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/last-cabinet-meet-held-at-south-block-pm-modi-to-address-public-from-new-offices-at-seva-teerth-3897603">Read More</a></p>.<h2>Look forward to strengthening our multifaceted relations: PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman</h2>.<p>Congratulating Tarique Rahman on leading Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to his X handle and said he is looking forward to strengthening the ties with Bangladesh.</p> <p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/look-forward-to-strengthening-our-multifaceted-relations-pm-modi-congratulates-tarique-rahman-3897119">Read More</a>.</p>.<h2>Vijay TVK rally: Man dies after collapsing at Salem meeting in Tamil Nadu</h2>.<p>A 37-year-old man fainted at a TVK rally here addressed by party chief Vijay and died on the way to hospital, police said on Friday.</p> <p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/man-collapses-at-vijays-tvk-rally-in-tamil-nadu-dies-on-way-to-hospital-3897458">Read More</a></p>.<h2>India-US trade deal is a lifeline for Washington’s lobby, not India's workers</h2>.<p>The biggest beneficiaries of the February 2 ‘Framework for an Interim Agreement’ on trade between India and the United States are not the hosiery workers of Ludhiana or the diamond cutters of Surat, who ought to fit that slot.</p> <p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/india-us-trade-deal-is-a-lifeline-for-washingtons-lobby-not-indias-workers-3897325">Read More</a>.</p>.<h2>Supreme Court seeks CBI's status report on Manipur violence; asks Centre, state to implement panel's report</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Friday asked the CBI, which is probing 11 FIRs related to the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence cases, to submit a status report within two weeks.</p> <p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/supreme-court-seeks-cbis-status-report-on-manipur-violence-asks-centre-state-to-implement-panels-report-3897517">Read More</a>.</p>.<h2>NASA Crew-12 mission launches with four astronauts to the international space station</h2>.<p>Four astronauts have finally been launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, February 13, 2026. The members of NASA's Crew-12 mission lifted off atop SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket at 3:46 pm IST from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.</p> <p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science/space/nasas-crew-12-mission-spacex-launches-four-astronauts-to-international-space-station-3897409">Read More</a></p>.<h2>ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | First upset of the tournament as Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs</h2>.<p>Zimbabwe scripted the first major upset of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Friday, defeating former champions Australia by 23 runs in a stirring all-round performance in Colombo.</p> <p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-t20-world-cup-2026-first-upset-as-zimbabwe-stun-australia-by-23-runs-3897377">Read More</a>.</p>.<h2>'In the interest of sports & fans...': Karnataka Congress on 'RCB back home' at Chinnaswamy</h2>.<p>The statement came a day after the state cabinet cleared the hosting of IPL matches at the stadium, subject to conditions to be laid down by the Home Department.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/in-the-interest-of-sports-fans-karnataka-congress-on-rcb-coming-back-home-to-chinnaswamy-3897630">Read more</a></p>.<h2>No meat sale in Bengaluru on Mahashivratri, GBA issues notice</h2>.<p>The notice states that the sale of meat in shops within the GBA jurisdiction will be completely prohibited on Mahashivratri. It has officially been issued by the Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, GBA. </p> <p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/gba-bans-meat-sale-in-bengaluru-on-mahashivratri-3897474">Read More</a></p>.<h2>Romance 'prohibited': Bihar woman posts Rose Day celebration video with husband; invites FIR & a police raid</h2>.<p>Police in Bihar's Munger district recently registered an FIR against one Kanchan Devi for her 'antics' on social media.</p> <p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/romance-prohibited-bihar-woman-posts-rose-day-celebration-video-with-husband-invites-fir-a-police-raid-3897279">Read More</a></p>