<h2>Nine killed in stampede at Sheetla temple in Bihar's Nalanda district</h2>.<p>At least nine persons, including eight women, have been killed in the stampede which took place at Sheetla Mata Mandir in Nalanda on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/nine-killed-in-stampede-at-sheetla-temple-in-bihars-nalanda-district-3950923">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump willing to end war against Iran even if Strait of Hormuz remains shut: Report</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump has told aides he is open to winding down the US military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, potentially postponing efforts to reopen the vital route.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/trump-willing-to-end-war-against-iran-even-if-strait-of-hormuz-remains-shut-report-3950461">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IndiGo appoints William Walsh as new CEO</h2>.<p>IndiGo on Tuesday appointed William Walsh, the Director General of International Air Transport Association (IATA), as its new CEO subject to regulatory approvals, three weeks after Pieter Elbers quit following the airline's service went into a tailspin last December following mismanagement.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/indigo-appoints-william-walsh-as-new-ceo-3950800">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Amaravati to be officially declared Andhra Pradesh capital soon; Reorganisation Bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha</h2>.<p>Amaravati will be officially declared the capital of Andhra Pradesh with the Union government all set to introduce a Bill in Lok Sabha as early as Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/amaravati-to-be-officially-declared-andhra-pradesh-capital-soon-reorganisation-bill-set-to-be-tabled-in-lok-sabha-3950686">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tennis legend Leander Paes joins BJP as West Bengal 2026 poll battle heats up</h2>.<p>Indian tennis icon Leander Paes joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/tennis-legend-leander-paes-joins-bjp-as-west-bengal-2026-poll-battle-heats-up-3950606">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP-led NDA releases manifesto with promises of free LPG cylinders, monetary benefits for poor</h2>.<p>The BJP-led NDA on Tuesday released its manifesto which promised monetary benefits for needy women and those above 70 years, two free LPG cylinders per year for poor households, an AIIMS for Kerala and protection of places of worship in the state.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-bjp-led-nda-releases-manifesto-with-promises-of-free-lpg-cylinders-monetary-benefits-for-poor-3950812">Read more</a></p>.<h2>From Leander Paes to Navjot Singh Sidhu: Sportspersons' brush with politics in India</h2>.<p>Tennis legend Leander Paes' decision to switch to the BJP after a five-year association with the Trinamool Congress brought back the spotlight on sportspersons in politics on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tennis-legend-leander-paes-joins-bjp-navjot-singh-sidhu-saina-nehwal-others-sportspersons-brush-with-politics-in-india-3950781">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Techie dies by suicide, partner jumps to death from 17th-floor Bengaluru apartment</h2>.<p>A techie couple in a live-in relationship died by suicide at an apartment in Kothanur on Monday night.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/techie-dies-by-suicide-partner-jumps-to-death-from-17th-floor-bengaluru-apartment-3950624">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Multiplex announces massive 9-hour 'Dhurandhar Movie Marathon'</h2>.<p>In a massive treat for cinema lovers, a multiplex in Hong Kong has announced the "Dhurandhar Movie Marathon", where they will screen both cinematic chapters of Aditya Dhar back-to-back in an epic 9-hour theater event.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/multiplex-announces-massive-9-hour-dhurandhar-movie-marathon-3950639">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ganguly bats for BCCI, says Tests must be shared across venues, not just traditional centres</h2>.<p>India's former captain Sourav Ganguly would love to host as many Tests as possible at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, but is also "happy" to see the traditional format reach other venues like Guwahati and Ranchi.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ganguly-bats-for-bcci-says-test-must-be-shared-across-venues-not-just-traditional-centres-3950503">Read more</a></p>