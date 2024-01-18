DH Evening Brief: Nine students, two teachers drown after boat capsizes in Vadodara; 9 killed in Pak's retaliatory strikes against Iran

At least nine students and two teachers died after a boat capsized in Harni Lake in Vadodara city on Thursday.
Pakistan Thursday conducted "precision military strikes" against what it called "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province that killed 9 people, a day after Islamabad recalled its envoy from Tehran and suspended all planned high-level bilateral visits following Iranian missile attacks in Balochistan.
Thousands of men queued in Harayana during a recruitment drive to send workers to Israel, where the offensive in Gaza, now in its fourth month, has caused a shortage of labour.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties valued at Rs 36.57 crore in an alleged insurance scam involving Reliance, targeting government employees in Jammu and Kashmir.
All central government offices across the country will remain closed for half a day on January 22 to enable employees to "participate in the celebrations" of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.
A village volunteer was killed in a gunfight between two warring communities in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, officials said on Thursday.
Trouble is brewing in Haryana Congress as the troika of Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala and Kiran Chaudhary, now known as ‘SRK’ group, have joined hands against Bhupinder Hooda. Ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections later this year, they have launched a separate ‘yatra’ despite a direction against the move from party in-charge.
Ashok Tanwar, who had stints in Congress and Trinamool Congress, on Thursday announced his resignation from AAP citing the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's negotiations with the Congress as part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.
The Central Information Commission has directed the Defence Ministry to revisit its refusal to disclose records related to the Agnipath military recruitment scheme under the Right to Information Act on the ground that the files were 'secret'.
In a swift operation, a guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy intercepted a cargo vessel with 22 crew members, including nine Indians, little over an hour after the Marshall Island-flagged ship came under a drone strike in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday night.
A 29-year-old PhD student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur allegedly died by suicide on Thursday, the third such case in recent weeks, police said.
