Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Nitish takes oath as Bihar CM for 9th time; Congress says reached seat-sharing understanding with some I.N.D.I.A partners

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 28 January 2024, 13:50 IST

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for the ninth time

Nitish Kumar on Sunday took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time putting an end on the political drama that had ensued for the past few days in the state. Read more

Congress reached seat-sharing understanding with some alliance partners of I.N.D.I.A bloc: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said his party has held talks with all alliance partners of I.N.D.I.A bloc on seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and reached an understanding with some of them, while the dialogue with with others is at the final stages. Read more

JD(U)-BJP alliance will not last till next assembly polls in Bihar: Prashant Kishor

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar's newly-formed alliance with BJP would unravel before the 2025 assembly polls in Bihar, political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor claimed on Sunday. Read more

JD(U) blames Congress' adamancy for I.N.D.I.A bloc collapse in Bihar, targets Rahul

The JD(U) on Sunday blamed the Congress for the collapse of the I.N.D.I.A bloc in Bihar, saying its leaders were interested in strengthening their party and not the opposition grouping. Read more

Climate change activists aim soup at 'Mona Lisa' in Paris Louvre

Two climate change activists hurled soup at the protective glass in front of the world-famous "Mona Lisa" painting in Paris' Louvre museum on Sunday. Read more

Nitish Kumar: Longest-serving Bihar CM, whose survival skills often prevailed over political storms

Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar has distinguished himself as a leader who ruled Bihar for the longest time, without his party having ever won a majority on its own. Read more

England defeat India by 28 runs to win first Test

England defeated India by 28 runs to win the first Test in Hyderabad. Read more

Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan thrashes 'student' with slippers; later clarifies

A video of renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is going viral on social media. In the video, the singer can be seen thrashing a man with slippers and asking him about a bottle that had been "misplaced". Read more

(Published 28 January 2024, 13:50 IST)
India NewsSports News

