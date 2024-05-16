DH Evening Brief| No exception made: SC on granting interim bail to Kejriwal; Sandeshkhali woman alleges abduction

'No exception made in granting interim bail to Kejriwal,' Supreme Court says, adds, 'critical analysis welcome'
The Supreme Court on Thursday steered clear of the political talk about it having made an exception for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in granting him interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls but said "critical analysis of the judgement is welcome."
Sandeshkhali woman alleges abduction, says was pressured to tell courts 'atrocities' on women there 'false'
A woman on Thursday lodged a police complaint, alleging that she was abducted by three persons from outside her residence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have been levelled.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 66.95% voter turnout recorded in first 4 phases of polls
Close to 67 per cent of 67.45 crore people have voted in the first four phases of the Lok Sabha elections, with the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday saying it has introduced various interventions to enhance polling in the remaining three phases of polls.
Priyanka fights tooth & nail to save Congress' last bastion but is BJP suffering dissent in Raebareli?
As one reaches Bacharawan, an assembly segment of Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency, barely 50 kilometres from Lucknow, a BJP stronghold, the electoral horizon suddenly changes and one comes across Congress party offices filled with enthusiastic workers arranging banners and posters and other campaign materials.
Delhi HC seeks CBI response to K Kavitha's bail plea in excise policy case; hearing scheduled for May 24
The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the stand of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea in a corruption case in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.
Why are BJP, JD(S) leaders not demanding Prajwal Revanna's encounter, asks Karnataka minister
Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur questioned why the BJP and JD(S) leaders were not demanding an encounter of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who is allegedly involved in sex scandal.
NCW summons Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide in Maliwal assault case
The National Commission of Women (NCW) has summoned the aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday over allegations of assault of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.
Will soon file prosecution complaint against Kejriwal, AAP in excise policy case: ED to SC
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday told the Supreme Court it will soon file a prosecution complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.
Sunil Chhetri: The backbencher and prankster who will finish on top of the list
Football was not very close to Sunil Chhetri's heart during his days as a bubbly teenager with proclivity for pranks. He was only looking to use the sport as a vehicle to gain entry to a reputed college and continue his education.
Man collapses after eating food at Chinnaswamy stadium canteen during IPL match, lodges police complaint
A 23-year-old man allegedly collapsed minutes after he ate food at a canteen in the Chinnaswamy stadium during an IPL match last week.
