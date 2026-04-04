<h2>'No payment issues with Iran, crude supplies fully secured': Oil Ministry debunks fake reports</h2>.<p>The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said Saturday that there are no payment issues with Iran for crude imports and that refiners continue to source oil from the country, as well as from a wide range of global suppliers.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-payment-issues-with-iran-crude-supplies-fully-secured-oil-ministry-debunks-fake-reports-3956082"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Ghayal hoon, isliye ghatak hoon': Raghav Chadha hits back at AAP with 'Dhurandhar' reference</h2>.<p>New Delhi: Insisting that he goes to Parliament to create impact and not ruckus, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday hit back at AAP calling its allegations against him "blatant lies" and warned his party with a 'Dhurandhar' movie dialogue, "I am injured but I'm dangerous."<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ghayal-hoon-isliye-ghatak-hoon-raghav-chadha-hits-back-at-aap-with-dhurandhar-reference-3956145"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Govt urges not to panic buy fuel, says supplies adequate despite Strait of Hormuz disruption</h2>.<p>The Centre on Saturday urged citizens not to panic buy petrol, diesel and LPG, adding that supplies are adequate to meet demands despite disruptions linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/govt-urges-not-to-panic-buy-fuel-says-supplies-adequate-despite-strait-of-hormuz-disruption-3956101"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>IAEA says projectile hits near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant, killing one</h2>.<p>The International Atomic Energy Agency on Saturday said that it has been informed by Iran about a projectile striking close to the premises of the Bushehr nuclear power plant.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iaea-says-projectile-hits-near-irans-bushehr-nuclear-plant-killing-one-3956194"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Poll fever overshadows summer heat in Palakkad</h2>.<p>Palakkad (Kerala): Asked if the peak summer sun is hotter or the triangular electoral battle, Palakkad town based autorickshaw driver Chenthamara has no doubts.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-poll-fever-overshadows-summer-heat-in-palakkad-3956084"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>What caused rift between Raghav Chadha and AAP leadership?<br></h2>.<p>Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday replaced Raghav Chadha with Ashok Mittal as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. Following this major development, Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Chadha of engaging in "soft PR" in Parliament.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/what-caused-rift-between-raghav-chadha-and-aap-3955888"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>India makes first Iranian oil buy in 7 years with no payment problems<br></h2>.<p>Indian refiners have purchased Iranian oil amid the Middle East conflict that has disrupted supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, the oil ministry said on Saturday.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-makes-first-iranian-oil-buy-in-7-years-with-no-payment-problems-3956075"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Epstein presented himself to Indian tycoon Anil Ambani as a Trump White House insider</h2>.<p>Anil Ambani, one of India’s most prominent businesspeople, was eager in the early days of the first Trump administration to figure out where India might fit into the new president’s national security strategy.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/epstein-presented-himself-to-indian-tycoon-anil-ambani-as-a-trump-white-house-insider-3955894"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Dunkin' Donuts to shut stores in India as franchise deal ends in December this year</h2>.<p>Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, a quick service restaurant chain has now decided to end its franchise agreement with Dunkin', an American multinational coffee and doughnut company. The stores will be closed down in India in a phased manner.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/dunkin-donuts-to-shut-stores-in-india-as-franchise-deal-ends-in-december-this-year-3956016"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | Virat Kohli responds to trolls who call him 'overseas' player</h2>.<p>Modern day great Virat Kohli is back in action representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League for yet another season with the franchise.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-virat-kohli-responds-to-trolls-who-call-him-overseas-player-3956023"><br>Read more</a></p>