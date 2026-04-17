<h2>'Country shouldn't be divided...': Amit Shah slams Oppn for 'North vs South' narrative over delimitation issue</h2>.<p>Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday urged opposition to support delimitation in the Lok Sabha. He stated that delimitation will lead to rationalisation of voters in every constituency.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/country-shouldnt-be-divided-amit-shah-slams-oppn-for-north-vs-south-narrative-over-delimitation-issue-3971538">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Strait of Hormuz open for vessels till ceasefire: Iran announces</h2>.<p>Iran's foreign minister has said that the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/strait-of-hormuz-open-for-vessels-till-ceasefire-iran-announces-3971552">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Women's quota amendment: Does NDA have required numbers to pass the bill in Parliament?</h2>.<p>In a rare instance, the ruling NDA does not have the required number of two-third majority in the Parliament to pass the women's reservation bills.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/nda-does-not-have-the-numbers-to-pass-the-womens-quota-law-in-parliament-3970010">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rahul Gandhi dual-citizenship row | Allahabad High Court orders FIR against Congress leader</h2>.<p>The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the registration of an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with an alleged dual citizenship controversy.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rahul-gandhi-dual-citizenship-row-allahabad-high-court-orders-fir-against-congress-leader-3971508">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Everything lies in number 16, solve the puzzle': Rahul Gandhi drops cryptic riddle targeting PM Modi in Lok Sabha</h2>.<p>In a friendly banter, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he didn’t have "the wife issue", as the Congress MP emphasised that everyone has learnt from women in their lives.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/pm-modi-and-i-dont-have-wife-issue-rahul-gandhi-in-lok-sabha-3971365">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni gets life imprisonment in murder case of BJP leader Yogeeshgouda</h2>.<p>A special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs has ordered life sentence to Congress MLA and former minister Vinay Kulkarni and 16 others in the Yogeeshgouda Goudar murder case.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-congress-mla-vinay-kulkarni-gets-life-term-in-yogeeshgouda-murder-case-3971384">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka govt to strictly implement paid menstrual leave policy after High Court directive</h2>.<p>The Karnataka government will strictly implement the paid menstrual leave policy across all sectors at the earliest, Labour Minister Santosh Lad said on Thursday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-govt-to-strictly-implement-paid-menstrual-leave-policy-after-high-court-directive-3971070">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Watch | ‘Thank you for your cooperation’: US Navy escorts ships as blockade tightens</h2>.<p>As the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz continues, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday released footage showing the US Navy actively redirecting merchant vessels and enforcing restrictions on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/watch-thank-you-for-your-cooperation-us-navy-escorts-ships-as-blockade-tightens-3971085">Read more</a></p>.<p>Explained | CBSE’s two-level system for Mathematics, Science from Class 9: What changes for students</p>.<p>From the academic session 2026-27, CBSE students in Class 9 will study core subjects like Mathematics and Science at two levels: Standard and Advanced.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/explained-cbses-two-level-system-for-mathematics-science-from-class-9-what-changes-for-students-3971362">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | 'One of the best catches I’ve ever seen live': Sachin Tendulkar decodes Shreyas Iyer's sensational fielding effort</h2>.<p>Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was dismissed just as he was launching into the bowling of Punjab Kings courtesy a sensational effort by Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer during their clash on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-one-of-the-best-catches-ive-ever-seen-live-sachin-tendulkar-decodes-shreyas-iyers-sensational-fielding-effort-3971205">Read more</a></p>