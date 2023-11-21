JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: New pipeline at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site boosts communication with trapped workers; Rahul's 'Panauti Modi' jibe over WC loss

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 21 November 2023, 13:37 IST

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: New pipeline boosts communication with trapped workers as rescue ops enter 10th day



Tuesday morning brought some relief for family members of the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel for nine days here as the newly inserted six-inch pipeline made communicating with them easier.

'Panauti Modi': Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM for India's World Cup debacle



'PM means Panauti Modi,' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at an election rally in Rajasthan on Tuesday insinuating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings bad luck.

ED alleges Rs 9,000 crore FEMA violation by Byju's: Report



The Enforcement Directorate (ED), has issued a show-cause notice to ed-tech company Byju's for alleged violations of foreign exchange rules, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Parliamentary panel gives stamp of approval to Hindi names for proposed criminal laws



A parliamentary panel has held that the Hindi names given to the three proposed criminal laws is not unconstitutional, dismissing criticism against the move by some political parties and their leaders.

Porn in theatres? K'taka DyCM DKS rubbishes HDK's charge on screening 'blue films'



Rubbishing JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy's allegations that he screened porn films in cinema halls he once operated, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said he would quit politics if the charges are proved.

Congress announces caste census, Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan to farmers in Rajasthan polls manifesto



The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, promising a caste survey and a slew of schemes for farmers and youth, including 10 lakh job opportunities, and a new scheme for recruitment at panchayat level.

Rape victim hacked to death in full public view by accused's kin for refusing to take back complaint



In a shocking incident, a rape victim was axed to death in full public view allegedly by the brother of the accused after she refused to withdraw her complaint in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district.

Don't sensationalise Silkyara tunnel rescue ops, be sensitive: Govt to TV channels



The government on Tuesday advised TV channels against sensationalist coverage of the rescue operations in Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel to save 41 trapped workers and refrain from live coverage from the proximity of the site.

AP govt moves SC against bail to Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development Corporation scam case



The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the high court order granting regular bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

Hamas leader says talks under way with Israel on temporary truce, hostages-prisoners swap deal



Talks under way between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel are about a temporary truce for arranging entry of aid into the Gaza Strip and a hostages-prisoners swap deal, Hamas official Izzat el Reshiq told al Jazeera TV on Tuesday.

(Published 21 November 2023, 13:37 IST)

