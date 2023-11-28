DH Evening Brief: Rescuers 'close' to breaking through Uttarakhand tunnel rubble; DKS denies violation of EC rules over Congress newspaper ads

Rescue workers on Tuesday were close to breaking through the 60-metre stretch of rubble of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand in which 41 workers are trapped for the last 16 days, officials said.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the state government's advertisements about its work in newspapers in poll-bound Telangana do not violate any rules, as they did not ask for votes.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday sought three more weeks from the district court here for submitting the scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The court will hear the plea on Wednesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he aims to put an end to hatred in the country and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to be defeated at the Centre for the purpose.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on holding of elections to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).
The Kerala Governor on Tuesday cleared eight pending bills while reserving seven, including the University Amendment Bill for presidential assent.
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was on Tuesday suspended for the entire winter session of the West Bengal Assembly for making 'objectionable remarks' against Speaker Biman Banerjee.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on a plea by the state government challenging the regular bail granted to him in a case related to alleged scam in setting up the skill development centre.
Even as deliberations are on to finalise the appointment of Congress legislators and workers to key positions in various state-run boards and corporations, there seem to some differences among leaders over the process, with Home Minister Home Minister G Parameshwara openly saying he was not consulted.
An Israel-Hamas truce in the Gaza Strip stretched into a fifth day on Tuesday as the two sides completed the release of Israeli hostages and detained Palestinians and looked poised to free more as the pause in fighting was extended by two days.
The wife of Ukraine's military intelligence chief has been poisoned with heavy metals, several Ukrainian media outlets reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed intelligence sources.
