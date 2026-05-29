<h2>NEET-UG paper leak | 'Learn from UPSC': Supreme Court to NTA, bats for individual, institutional accountability</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Friday said the National Testing Agency (NTA) needs to learn from other bodies like the UPSC which conduct large-scale competitive exams without any paper leak.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/neet-ug-paper-leak-nta-needs-to-learn-from-upsc-says-supreme-court-over-individual-institutional-accountability-4020488">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka Congress Legislature Party to meet tomorrow to elect new leader</h2>.<p>Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting will be held in Bengaluru at 4 pm on Saturday (May 30).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-congress-legislature-party-to-meet-tomorrow-to-elect-new-leader-4020344">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Illicit liquor kills 13, gets several others hospitalised in Pune; 8 arrested</h2>.<p>At least 13 people have died and several others left hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Pune.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/illicit-liquor-kills-13-gets-several-others-hospitalised-in-pune-4020197">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'We are not stopping, you go and participate': SC permits wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in selection trials for Asian Games 2026</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Friday allowed wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games, refusing to stay a Delhi High Court order that had paved the way for her comeback.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/other-sports/we-are-not-stopping-you-go-and-participate-sc-permits-wrestler-vinesh-phogat-to-participate-in-selection-trials-for-asian-games-2026-4020313">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Investors lose Rs 6 lakh crore as Sensex drops over 1,000 points; Stocks that fell hard and why</h2>.<p>The stock market closed in red on Friday as the Sensex and Nifty-listed shares experienced a steep fall due to multiple factors. While the Bombay Stock Exchange’s 30-share Sensex dropped 1,092 points to settle at 74,775.74, the 50-share Nifty ended at 23,547.75, closing below 24,550 points or 1.5 per cent. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/investors-lose-rs-6-lakh-crore-as-sensex-drops-over-1000-points-stocks-that-fell-hard-and-why-4020527">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Twisha death case: Court sends Giribala Singh to CBI remand for 5 days, extends Samarth’s custody</h2>.<p>A local court here on Friday remanded Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh and her husband Samarth Singh in CBI custody for five days in connection with the death of the model-actress.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/twisha-death-case-court-sends-giribala-singh-to-cbi-remand-for-5-days-extends-samarths-custody-4020377">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | Rishabh Pant steps down as LSG captain after disappointing season</h2>.<p>Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Friday stepped down as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) following their horror season, which saw the franchise win only four games out of 14 to finish at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2026.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-rishabh-pant-steps-down-as-lsg-captain-after-disappointing-season-4020557">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Did CBSE ask schools to post ‘positive messages’ defending OSM on social media? Here's all you need to know</h2>.<p>The Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system remains under scrutiny over allegations of evaluation discrepancies, technical glitches, and answer-sheet irregularities. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/did-cbse-ask-schools-to-post-positive-messages-defending-osm-on-social-media-heres-all-you-need-to-know-4020331">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Explained: How far have the US and Iran got towards ending the Iran war?</h2>.<p>The United States and Iran have reached an agreement to extend a ceasefire, allow shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and lift a U.S. blockade and some sanctions on Iran, sources told Reuters, but the deal has not been finalised.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/explained-how-far-have-the-us-and-iran-got-towards-ending-the-iran-war-4020446">Read more</a></p>