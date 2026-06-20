DH Evening Brief | NTA says Nagpur NEET candidate's Abu Dhabi centre selected through own login; Delhi Police refuses to allow CJP protest extension

<h2>Admit card chaos in NEET UG 2026 re-exam: Nagpur student gets Abu Dhabi exam centre; NTA calls it ‘technical glitch’</h2>.<p>As the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the NEET UG 2026 re-exam which is scheduled to take place on June 21, a candidate from Nagpur has reportedly alleged that he was allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/admit-card-chaos-in-neet-ug-2026-re-exam-nagpur-student-gets-abu-dhabi-exam-centre-nta-calls-it-technical-glitch-4045999">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Pradhan should resign': CJP founder Dipke seeks permission to extend protest at Jantar Mantar, police denies request</h2>.<p>Cockroach Janta Party staged their second protest in Delhi on Saturday. Party founder Abhijit Dipke said he will not leave Jantar Mantar until the education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and asked Delhi Police to extend permission to let the protest continue. However, police has denied their request.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/pradhan-should-resign-cjp-founder-dipke-seeks-permission-to-extend-protest-at-jantar-mantar-police-denies-request-4046266">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ram Temple embezzlement row | Donors allege missing jewelleries, receipts not provided</h2>.<p>Anil Visjwakarma, a resident of Jaunpur district, who owns a business in Mumbai, and his family members, who also included women and children, walked almost 200 kilometres on foot to travel to Ayodhya to offer a silver garland, weighing around three kilograms and a ‘silver charan paduka’ at the Ram Temple in October last year.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ram-temple-embezzlement-row-donors-allege-missing-jewelleries-receipts-not-provided-4046216">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Attempt to murder': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee raises security concerns as man spotted with gun at Kolkata airport</h2>.<p>Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday flagged serious security issues as he alleged that a man with a gun was detained at the Kolkata airport on Friday night after he landed in the city.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/attempt-to-murder-tmc-mp-abhishek-banerjee-raises-security-concerns-as-man-spotted-with-gun-at-kolkata-airport-4046270">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pavanraje murder case: Padamsinh Patil's acquittal may trigger political ripples</h2>.<p>Bringing the curtain down on one of Maharashtra's longest-running and politically sensitive criminal trials, a Special CBI Court on Saturday acquitted former minister Dr Padamsinh Patil and seven others in the sensational 20-year-old Pavanraje Nimbalkar murder case.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/pavanraje-murder-case-padamsinh-patils-acquittal-may-trigger-political-ripples-4046251">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Even Congress leaders disagree with Rahul Gandhi': BJP cites Tharoor's remarks</h2>.<p>The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday intensified its attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming he was losing support within his own party and pointing to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of international issues.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/even-congress-leaders-disagree-with-rahul-gandhi-bjp-cites-tharoors-remarks-4046074">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar announces setting up 'Prajaseva Department' for grievance redressal</h2>.<p>Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday announced establishing a new department, to be named 'Prajaseva,' and to be headed by a minister, to streamline public grievance redressal.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-cm-dk-shivakumar-announces-setting-up-prajaseva-department-for-grievance-redressal-4046189">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pakistan should be reverted to FATF's 'grey list': Asaduddin Owaisi urges Modi govt</h2>.<p>AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government to revert Pakistan to its "grey list".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/pakistan-should-be-reverted-to-fatfs-grey-list-asaduddin-owaisi-urges-modi-govt-4046198">Read more</a></p>.<h2>AIFF proposes changing name to Football Federation of Bharat, approaches sports ministry</h2>.<p>The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday decided to approach the sports ministry to change its name to Football Federation of Bharat (FFB) after a proposal to that effect was accepted during the Special General Body Meeting here.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/aiff-proposes-changing-name-to-football-federation-of-bharat-approaches-sports-ministry-4046284">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirms new project with Angelina Jolie</h2>.<p>Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently confirmed a new project with the global icon Angelina Jolie. In an interview with Fortune India, Priyanka revealed that she is set to share the screen space with the Maleficent star. However, Priyanka remained tight-lipped about sharing further details about the project.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/priyanka-chopra-jonas-confirms-new-project-with-angelina-jolie-4046047">Read more</a></p>