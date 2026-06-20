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DH Evening Brief | NTA says Nagpur NEET candidate's Abu Dhabi centre selected through own login; Delhi Police refuses to allow CJP protest extension

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Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 13:15 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 13:15 IST
India News

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