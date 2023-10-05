DH Evening Brief: AAP's Sanjay Singh sent to remand in Delhi excise case; BJP's Rahul-Ravan comparison sparks row

AAP's Sanjay Singh sent to remand till October 10 in Delhi excise policy case
The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday sent AAP's Sanjay Singh to remand till October 10 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case which has now been scrapped.
BJP's portrayal of Rahul as 'Ravan' sparks political row
The BJP on Thursday called Rahul Gandhi "evil, anti-dharma and anti-Ram" in a social media post, depicting him as 'Ravan', inviting a sharp retort from the Congress which said the "atrocious graphic" was "downright dangerous" and intended to "incite and provoke" violence against the former party president.
Discussions on: MEA on asking Canada to downsize diplomatic presence
India on Thursday said it is engaged in discussions with Canada on the issue of ensuring parity in its diplomatic presence in India.
NCP symbol war: EC to hear rival factions on October 6
Acknowledging a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Election Commission has called the rival factions of the party for a personal hearing on Friday.
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand extended till Oct 19
A local court in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday extended TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand in the Skill Development Corporation scam case by a fortnight till October 19.
England struggle to 282 for 9 against New Zealand as ICC World Cup kicks off
Defending champions England's batters struggled on a sluggish pitch and made a below-par 282 for nine against New Zealand in the World Cup opener here on Thursday.
Nobel Prize in Literature goes to Norwegian author Jon Fosse
The Nobel Prize in literature was awarded Thursday to Norwegian novelist and playwright Jon Fosse “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.”
Varanasi court grants 4 more weeks to ASI to complete scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex
A Varanasi court on Thursday granted four more weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex and submit its report, and added that the duration of the survey will not be extended beyond this.
India-Canada row: US trashes reports about Ambassador Garcetti alerting team about standoff
The US embassy on Thursday trashed reports that American Ambassador Eric Garcetti alerted his team about possible impact of New Delhi's diplomatic spat with Ottawa on India-US relations.
Decades of warnings preceded Sikkim glacial lake outburst flood
Several occasions in the last two decades have seen government agencies and research studies warning about potential glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in Sikkim, which can cause massive damage to life and property.
