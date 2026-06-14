DH Evening Brief | Oil sanctions waiver, nuclear limits and more in Iran's draft deal with US; Nitin Gadkari greenlights 100% ethanol for vehicles

<h2>Oil sanctions waiver, nuclear limits and asset release: Here's what Iran's deal with US includes</h2>.<p>Dubai: A senior Iranian official told Reuters a final draft of the memorandum of understanding with the US covered a range of issues, from Tehran’s nuclear work to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and US waivers on oil sanctions, with a final deal to be discussed in the 60 days following agreement by the two sides.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/oil-sanctions-waiver-nuclear-limits-and-asset-release-heres-what-irans-deal-with-us-includes-4038839"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>No petrol or diesel? Union Minister Nitin Gadkari greenlights 100% ethanol for vehicles</h2>.<p>In a major step towards reducing dependency on imported fossil fuel and clean energy, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced that India has given legal recognition to 100% ethanol fuel. This means that vehicles will now be allowed to run entirely on ethanol.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-petrol-or-diesel-union-minister-nitin-gadkari-greenlights-100-ethanol-for-vehicles-4038788"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>France President Macron calls India 'nation of innovation' at Bharat Innovates event</h2>.<p>French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said that India and France have a true partnership in critical sectors like AI and climate change. He also called India a 'nation of innovation'.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/france-president-macron-calls-india-nation-of-innovation-at-bharat-innovates-event-4038816"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>TMC crisis continues: Saayoni, Mala Roy reach Delhi ahead of rebels' meeting with Speaker<br></h2>.<p>New Delhi: MPs Saayoni Ghosh and Mala Roy arrived in Delhi on Sunday ahead of the rebel TMC parliamentarians' meeting with the Lok Sabha speaker to stake claim for "real Trinamool" even as TMC leadership asserted that there's no law allowing a separate parliamentary group.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/tmc-crisis-continues-saayoni-mala-roy-reach-delhi-ahead-of-rebels-meeting-with-speaker-4038742"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>NDA nears two-thirds majority in Rajya Sabha amid Opposition defections, but it's a long road for alliance in Lok Sabha</h2>.<p>New Delhi: The BJP’s quest for a numerical supremacy in Parliament to avoid instances of failing to amend the Constitution may be a long road in the Lok Sabha while it is cruising towards a two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha aided by defections from rivals.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bjp-led-nda-nears-two-thirds-majority-in-rajya-sabha-amid-opposition-defections-but-its-a-long-road-for-alliance-in-lok-sabha-newsalert-4038553"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rescue underway after Indian-flagged vessel carrying 14 Indian crew suffers engine failure off Oman coast</h2>.<p>Following an engine failure on a commercial vessel off the Oman coast on Sunday, Indian crew members onboard are being evacuated, the Embassy of India in Muscat said.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rescue-underway-after-indian-flagged-vessel-carrying-14-indian-crew-suffers-engine-failure-off-oman-coast-4038782"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala CM VD Satheesan demands apology from VCs who attended RSS event</h2>.<p>Kerala CM VD Satheesan condemned the the participation of three Vice-Chancellors in an RSS centenary event. He asked all the VCs to apologise to the people of the state, saying that "attending a programme led by an RSS leader who preaches extreme communalism, they have undermined respect of the post of vice-chancellor."<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-cm-vd-satheesan-demands-apology-from-vcs-who-attended-rss-event-4038806"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Narendra Modi behaves like an 'obedient servant', obeys 'orders from US': Rahul Gandhi</h2>.<p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the US response following the deaths of three Indian sailors in American military strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, accusing the government of remaining silent despite Washington’s "aggressive tone" towards India.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/narendra-modi-behaves-like-an-obedient-servant-obeys-orders-from-us-rahul-gandhi-4038663"><br>Read more </a></p>.<h2>Not discontinuing Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha guarantees: Karnataka CM Shivakumar</h2>.<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday categorically denied discontinuing Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyoti guarantee schemes of the Congress government and appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours being spread by the opposition. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/not-discontinuing-gruha-lakshmi-and-gruha-guarantees-karnataka-cm-shivakumar-4038793"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>'100 overs a day': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's secret to success revealed by childhood coach Manish Ojha</h2>.<p>Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's exploits in the last two IPL seasons have left most experts and fans awestruck, but reaching such a level at the young age of 15 years has taken gruelling hard work. His childhood coach, Manish Ojha revealed that the Rajasthan Royals star practised batting for eight hours a day, facing 100 overs or 600 balls.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/100-overs-a-day-vaibhav-sooryavanshis-secret-to-success-revealed-by-childhood-coach-manish-ojha-4038728"><br>Read more</a></p>