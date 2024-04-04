DH Evening Brief | One can trust snake but not BJP, says Mamata in Cooch Behar rally; AAP complains to EC over 'objectionable' BJP hoardings

One can trust snake but not BJP, says Mamata in Cooch Behar rally
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of not following the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that the poisonous snake can be trusted but not the saffron camp.
AAP meets Delhi chief electoral officer over BJP's 'objectionable' hoardings
The BJP has put up several objectionable posters and hoardings, some of which have used photographs of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, senior AAP leader Atishi said.
National Commission for Women takes suo-moto cognizance of Randeep Surjewala's comments on Hema Malini
"National Commission for Women (NCW) strongly denounces the deeply offensive remarks made by Mr. Randeep Surjewala. The remarks are extremely misogynistic and outrageous to the modesty of a woman," the NCW said in a statement on Thursday.
Lok Sabha polls 2024: CPI(M) releases election manifesto, promises to scrap 'draconian' UAPA, PMLA
The CPI(M) on Thursday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, promising to scrap all "draconian" laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The party also appealed to voters to defeat the BJP, strengthen the Left, and ensure the formation of an alternative secular government at the Centre.
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Supriya Sule, Amar Kale in NCP (SP) second list of candidates
The party has named seven candidates in Maharashtra including Supriya Sule from Baramati; Amar Kale from Wardha, Bhaskar Bhagare from Dindori; Amol Kolhe from Shirur; Nilesh Lanke from Ahmednagar; Bajarang Sonawane from Beed and Suresh Mhatre from Bhiwandi.
Jaishankar says DMK was party to Katchatheevu negotiations with Lanka
Stepping up his attack against the DMK, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar claimed on Thursday the regional party was very much a party to the then Central government's negotiations with Sri Lanka on Katchatheevu island and the outcome five decades ago.
Two-year-old boy, who fell into borewell in Karnataka's Vijayapura, rescued after 21 hours
A State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team from Belagavi and Kalaburagi, and an National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Hyderabad had conducted a joint rescue operation, along with the fire department and local police personnel.
IPL records highest ever TV viewership in first 10 matches, says official broadcaster
The Indian Premier League recorded a TV viewership of 35 crore in its first 10 matches, which is higher than any previous edition of the tournament including the seasons played during the Covid-19 pandemic, the event's official broadcaster claimed on Thursday.
Igor Stimac to remain in charge of India's FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Kuwait & Qatar
The under-fire Igor Stimac will remain in charge of India's FIFA World Cup second round qualifying matches against Kuwait and Qatar as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has asked the head coach of the senior men's team to focus on the upcoming two games.
Not asked India to reduce oil import from Russia: US
The US on Thursday said permitting an unrestricted Russian oil trade was and remains "unacceptable" and the western price cap on Moscow's petroleum products is designed to force it to continue selling oil but for lower prices than it could otherwise obtain. At the same time, US officials said Washington has not asked India to reduce the volume of its oil import from Russia.