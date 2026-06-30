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DH Evening Brief | Operation Tiger 'roars' again: Sena (UBT) MLC is Shinde's nominee; India records fifth driest June since 1901 as monsoon rains lag

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Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 13:16 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 13:16 IST
India News

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