DH Evening Brief | Operation Tiger 'roars' again: Sena (UBT) MLC is Shinde's nominee; India records fifth driest June since 1901 as monsoon rains lag

<h2>Operation Tiger 'roars' again: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC files nomination for Council Deputy Chairperson election from Shinde Sena</h2>.<p>In yet another setback for Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir sided with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and filed nomination papers for the post of Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council from the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/operation-tiger-roars-again-in-maharashtra-shiv-sena-ubt-mlc-files-nomination-for-council-deputy-chairperson-election-from-shinde-sena-4056977">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India records fifth driest June since 1901 as monsoon rains lag</h2>.<p>India recorded its driest June in more than a decade and the fifth driest since record-keeping began in 1901, with monsoon rainfall 39.8 per cent below the long-term average, weather department data showed on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-records-fifth-driest-june-since-1901-as-monsoon-rains-lag-4057168">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ketan Agarwal murder case: Victim raised doubts over fiancée's suspected affair, asked kin if her background was checked</h2>.<p>Ketan Agarwal murder case seems to have a new finding. Police probing the case found that the victim, Ketan, had expressed suspicion to his family about his fiancée's relationship with someone else. He allegedly had asked his family members to check if her background is clear before fixing his marriage with her. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/ketan-agarwal-murder-case-victim-raised-doubts-over-fiancees-suspected-affair-asked-kin-if-her-background-was-checked-4057230">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Maintain status quo on allocation': Supreme Court stays Karnataka HC order on enhanced ethanol</h2>.<p>The High Court had asked various Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to consider and decide a representation by a dedicated ethanol manufacturer seeking an increase in its supply quota for the current supply year.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-stays-karnataka-hc-order-on-enhanced-ethanol-allocation-4057083">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'We'll cut off the hands that...': Pakistan Minister threatens India over Indus waters</h2>.<p>Less than a week after Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif threatened India with military aggression over the Indus Waters Treaty, another Pakistani Minister has said they will "cut off those hands" that seek to claim Islamabad's share of water under the agreement. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/well-cut-off-the-hands-that-pakistan-minister-threatens-india-over-indus-waters-4057149">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Journalist's passport renewal row | Oppn, netizens fume over govt adviser's 'where were you when he ran toxic campaign against Modi govt' remark</h2>.<p>'Thank you for this confirmation — that the editor’s ability to vote, his passport renewal, and perhaps even his citizenship are being withheld because of his journalism,' wrote a social media user.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/journalists-passport-renewal-row-oppn-netizens-fume-over-govt-advisers-where-were-you-when-he-ran-toxic-campaign-against-modi-govt-remark-4056892">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'He'll be up, he's like me': When Trump wished to call PM Modi at 6 am</h2>.<p>The long-awaited India-US trade agreement is in its 'last one or 2 per cent', according to the US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor. Besides, Gor also described the personal bond shared between the US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He counted it as an important pillar of the bilateral relationship.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/hell-be-up-hes-like-me-when-trump-wished-to-call-pm-modi-at-6-am-4057186">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Come rain or shine: Armed with books & water bottles, students stay put at Jantar Mantar with Sonam Wangchuk</h2>.<p>On the third day of the hunger strike, they survive on water, read books and interact with those who come to express solidarity though fatigue has started setting in. Friends stand guard while doctor-friends keep checking on them at regular intervals<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/come-rain-or-shine-armed-with-books-water-bottles-students-stay-put-at-jantar-mantar-with-sonam-wangchuk-newsalert-4057234">Read more</a></p>.<h2>FIFA World Cup 2026 | England should be wary of DR Congo challenge in Round-of-32 fixture</h2>.<p>The Three Lions enter the knockout stages as favourites to go deep into the tournament, but DR Congo are capable of pulling an upset.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-england-should-be-wary-of-dr-congo-challenge-in-round-of-32-fixture-4057157">Read more</a></p>.<h2>About one million people became millionaires worldwide in 2025; inequality rises: UBS report</h2>.<p>Close to a million new US dollar millionaires were created worldwide in 2025, the fastest personal wealth has grown in years, Swiss bank UBS said in its annual Global Wealth Report published on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/rest-of-world/millionaires-everywhere-about-one-million-people-became-millionaires-worldwide-in-2025-inequality-rises-ubs-report-4057123">Read more</a></p>