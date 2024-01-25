DH Evening Brief: Pak accuses 'Indian agents' of killing two of its citizens on its soil; Speculation mounts over Nitish jumping ship to NDA

Pakistan accuses 'Indian agents' of killing two of its citizens on its soil
"These are killings-for-hire cases involving a sophisticated international set-up spread over multiple jurisdictions," Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi told reporters. India's Ministry of External Affairs did not immediately respond.
I.N.D.I.A sinking? Speculation rife over Nitish jumping ship to NDA camp
A series of developments, such as Nitish’s meeting with the Bihar Governor, changing the portfolio of three RJD ministers, and emergency meetings of RJD chief Lalu and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav with the Chief Minister, have prompted talks about the JD(U) jumping the Mahagathbandhan bandwagon.
Decided to rejoin BJP to strengthen hands of PM: Jagadish Shettar
Congress leader and Former CM Jagadish Shettar, who rejoined BJP on Thursday, said that he decided to return to the BJP to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Don't need to sound poll bugle, people do it for me: PM Modi in UP's Bulandshahr
Within days of consecrating the Ram Lala idol at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sounded the poll bugle at a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar district, where he invoked Lord Rama again and showcased the developmental initiatives undertaken by the centre and the state governments while slamming the rivals for neglecting the development of the state.
High voltage drama, accusations, attacks, FIRs mark 'Nyay Yatra' in Assam
As the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' completed its run in Assam on Thursday, the eight-day journey remained very eventful with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi locking horns with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reason for alliance not working out in Bengal: TMC
A day after Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will not have any truck with the Congress in Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress on Thursday squarely blamed senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the I.N.D.I.A alliance not working in Bengal.
French Prez Macron in Jaipur
French president Emmanuel Macron arrived Thursday in this decked-up city, where he will spend several hours savouring the sites – and perhaps some roadside chai -- before engaging in talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on strengthening India France ties.
Zee walks back on Rs 11,600 cr TV cricket rights deal with Disney
Zee Entertainment has told Walt Disney it does not intend to move forward with a deal to pay around Rs 11,600 cr ($1.4 billion) for cricket TV rights it acquired from the US company, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Premji gifts 1 crore equity shares of Wipro worth over Rs 480 crore to his sons
Wipro founder Azim Premji has transferred 1.02 crore equity shares of Wipro held by him to his two sons --Rishad Premji and Tariq Premji-- as 'gift', according to exchange filing.
India 119/1 after bowling out England for 246
India were comfortably placed at 119 for one at stumps after bowling out England for 246 on the opening day of the first Test here on Thursday.