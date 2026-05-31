DH Evening Brief | Pak-backed group planned attack to avenge mosque razing in Mumbai; RCB, GT look to build legacy as they clash in IPL finale

<h2>Pakistan-backed ISI underworld group planned attacks to avenge mosque razing in Mumbai: Report</h2>.<p>Investigation has revealed that the members of Pakistan-backed ISI-underworld terror module, which was caught by Delhi Police, had planned to attack policemen and security forces in Mumbai to "avenge" the demolition of an illegal mosque in Garib Nagar area of Bandra, officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pakistan-backed-isi-underworld-group-planned-attacks-to-avenge-mosque-razing-in-mumbai-report-4022526">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | RCB, GT look to build legacy of their own as they clash in finale<br></h2>.<p>Skipper Rajat Patidar (486) has added more ammunition to his batting while young Devdutt Padikkal (463) has extended his impressive domestic form<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-rcb-gt-look-to-build-legacy-of-their-own-as-they-clash-in-finale-4022082">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP alleges Mamata Banerjee pressured hospital to admit Abhishek despite doctors finding no major injury, shares clip<br></h2>.<p>Abhishek Banerjee was attacked when he went to visit the victims of post-poll violence. He later said that BJP activists were trying to kill him.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/bjp-alleges-mamata-banerjee-pressured-private-hospital-to-admit-nephew-abhishek-4022399">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rahul Gandhi shares 'revealing chat with fellow anti-national Soros agents' amid CBSE OSM row, takes dig at govt</h2>.<p>Students, including Vedant who was part of the group that interacted with Rahul, told the Congress leader how they were called 'anti-nationals' and 'Pakistanis' as also 'deep state agents'.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rahul-gandhi-shares-revealing-chat-with-fellow-anti-national-soros-agents-amid-cbse-osm-row-takes-dig-at-govt-4022512">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pakistan's ISI asks network in India to join national political parties to escape security crackdown<br></h2>.<p>According to officials of the central security agencies, recent interrogation of OGWs arrested by Srinagar police showed that some of them were part of national political parties.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/pakistans-isi-ask-their-network-in-india-to-join-national-political-parties-to-escape-security-crackdown-4022503">Read more</a></p>.<h2>TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee claims BJP supporters attacked, injured him outside police station<br><br></h2>.<p>The Lok Sabha MP staged a dharna, alleging police inaction. He also asserted that the TMC would continue its protests against 'BJP-sponsored attacks'.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/tmc-mp-kalyan-banerjee-claims-bjp-supporters-attacked-injured-him-outside-police-station-4022395">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 Finals | Bengaluru traffic police issue advisory banning flyover traffic as city prepares for possible RCB win</h2>.<p>The statement directed that vehicular traffic on the Elevated Flyover and Double Decker Flyover will be completely prohibited from 11:00 PM until 5:00 AM.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/ipl-2026-finals-bengaluru-traffic-police-issue-advisory-banning-flyover-traffic-as-city-prepares-for-possible-rcb-win-4022419">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Public servant need not personally accept bribe to be guilty: Supreme Court</h2>.<p>The court explained that the offence can be committed directly by the public servant or through another public servant by exercising personal influence.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/public-servant-need-not-personally-accept-bribe-to-be-guilty-supreme-court-4022569">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Who is Shahzad Bhatti, the man behind Pakistan-linked terror network that has caught India's attention<br></h2>.<p>Bhatti came into spotlight of the Indian agencies following the a grenade attack near the residence of Punjab-based influencer Rozer Sandhu in Jalandhar in 2024.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/who-is-shahzad-bhatti-the-man-behind-pakistan-linked-terror-network-that-has-caught-indias-attention-4022356">Read more</a></p>