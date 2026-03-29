<h2>Pakistan to host foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey to discuss West Asia conflict</h2>.<p>Pakistan will host foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey on Sunday to discuss the West Asia conflict and efforts to negotiate a deal, the Foreign Office said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/pakistan-to-host-foreign-ministers-of-saudi-arabia-egypt-and-turkey-to-discuss-west-asia-conflict-3948409">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | 'LDF, UDF looted the state for decades': PM Modi in Palakkad</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a massive election rally in Kerala's Palakkad and launched a sharp attack on both the UDF and LDF, accusing them of "decades of corruption and political opportunism".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-ldf-udf-looted-the-state-for-decades-pm-modi-in-palakkad-3948559">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Personality-driven foreign policy exposed Vishwaguru as Vishwaphoney': Congress' dig at PM Modi</h2>.<p>Congress on Sunday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being seen "only as a pliant pushover" by the United States with Pakistan becoming a 'dalaal (broker)" signalling a "colossal failure" of his foreign policy and narrative management after the military success in Operation Sindoor.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/personality-driven-foreign-policy-exposed-vishwaguru-as-vishwaphoney-congress-dig-at-pm-modi-3948612">Read more</a></p>.<h2>A toothless Iran? Missile and drone strikes show it can still inflict pain</h2>.<p>An Iranian strike on a US military base in Saudi Arabia, injuring two dozen troops. Two drones targeting a port in Oman, and a strike on the Kuwait International Airport.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/a-toothless-iran-missile-and-drone-strikes-show-it-can-still-inflict-pain-3948354">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Vijaypat Singhania: The complete man who wore many hats</h2>.<p>The 87-year-old was not only a successful businessman and textile magnate who headed the Raymond Group from 1980 to 2000, but also an ace aviator, adventure sports enthusiast, philanthropist, management professor and photographer.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/vijaypat-singhania-the-complete-man-who-wore-many-hats-3948423">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay to contest from Perambur and Tiruchi (east)</h2>.<p>Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam chief C Joseph Vijay will make his electoral debut from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirapalli (East) in central Tamil Nadu, in a move that the two-year-old fledgling party believes will help create riffle effect for its candidates. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-vijay-to-contest-from-perambur-and-tiruchi-east-3948438">Read more</a></p>.<h2>UP man beheads ice-cream seller, cooks meal as severed head kept nearby</h2>.<p>A 25-year-old ice-cream seller was beheaded by 50-year-old Shankar Babu in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki after a verbal argument, following which Babu took the head of the seller back to his house.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/up-man-beheads-ice-cream-seller-cooks-meal-as-severed-head-kept-nearby-3948406">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | What we did in 2025 has passed, we're not here to defend anything: RCB skipper Rajat Patidar</h2>.<p>Skipper Rajat Patidar said Royal Challengers Bengaluru have put behind the euphoria of winning the IPL last season, and the team's focus is now simply on "ticking all the boxes" to win another trophy this year.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-what-we-did-in-2025-has-passed-were-not-here-to-defend-anything-rcb-skipper-rajat-patidar-3948351">Read more</a></p>.<h2>What are silent panic attacks? Psychologist lists effective tips that can help calm you down</h2>.<p>Unexplained and sudden fear, pounding heart, dizziness and a feeling of something bad is going to happen.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/what-are-silent-panic-attacks-psychologist-lists-effective-tips-that-can-help-calm-you-down-3948545">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Akshay Kumar's 'Bhoot Bangla' postponed to avoid competition with 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'</h2>.<p>Produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Priyadarshan, the film which was originally set for a release on April 10 has a new release date.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/akshay-kumars-bhoot-bangla-postponed-to-avoid-competition-with-dhurandhar-the-revenge-3948388">Read more</a></p>