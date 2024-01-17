DH Evening Brief: Pakistan recalls ambassador from Tehran; SIT to probe attack on ED sleuths in Bengal

'Violation of airspace': Pakistan recalls ambassador from Tehran, bars Iranian envoy from returning to post
Flags of Pakistan and Iran.
Credit: iStock Photo
Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran following an "unprovoked violation of its airspace" by Iran, Pakistan's Foreign Office said on Wednesday. Islamabad also barred the Iranian envoy from returning to the post.
Calcutta HC orders formation of SIT to probe attack on ED officials in Bengal
ED was attacked at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5.
Credit: PTI Photo
The Calcutta High Court has formed a CBI-Bengal Police joint special investigation team to probe into attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali.
India an extraordinary success story: US Secretary of State Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 17, 2024.
Reuters Photo
Describing India as an 'extraordinary success story', US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the policies and programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been very beneficial to the people of India.
Ram temple construction can go on even after 'Prana Pratishtha': Sri Sri Ravishankar
Sri Sri Ravishankar
Credit: DH File Photo
Amid objection by Jyotishmath Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati to the upcoming consecration of the incomplete temple Ram temple in Ayodhya, Sri Sri Ravishankar of Art of Living on Wednesday said there are many instances of temples being built up after the 'prana pratishtha' of the idol.
Indian education paradox: Over 86.8% of youth being educated but 25% cannot read regional languages fluently
As per the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024, older youths, who are 18, are more likely to be not enrolled compared to those who are 14 years old. Representative image.
Credit: DH File Photo
More than 86.8 per cent youngsters in the age group of 14-18 years in the country are enrolled in educational institutions and more than half of them opt for the humanities stream, according to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) released on Wednesday.
Ram temple creates a buzz in Davos
A man takes a selfie with a replica of the Ram Mandir outside the Bharatiya Janata Party's headquarters in Mumbai, India, January 16, 2024
REUTERS
Ram Temple in Ayodhya has created a buzz in this Swiss ski resort town during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting with devotees planning to hold Ram Bhajans and light diyas on the consecration day this coming Monday.
Supreme Court to hear Thackeray group's plea against speaker’s decision refusing to disqualify MLAs
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Credits: PTI Photo
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up on January 22 a plea by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena challenging Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s orders dismissing disqualification petitions filed against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs.
Congress launches website to seek people's suggestions for LS poll manifesto
The Congress flag.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Congress launched a website and an email ID on Wednesday, inviting suggestions from the public for its manifesto for this year's Lok Sabha polls.
Good show in Lok Sabha polls will help Siddaramaiah complete 5-year term as CM, says his son Yathindra
Yathindra Siddaramaiah is hopeful of his father completing his five-year term.
Credit. X/@Dr_Yathindra_S
A good show by the ruling Congress in the coming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka would enable Siddaramaiah to continue as Chief Minister for a full term of five years without any hindrance, his son Yathindra said on Wednesday, sparking a debate on the vexed leadership issue.
India to keep diversifying oil supply, accelerate energy transition: Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Credit: PTI Photo
Supply cuts by OPEC+, costly shipments from some traditional Middle East suppliers and geopolitical tension is driving India, the world's third biggest oil importer, to diversify its crude sources and accelerate its energy transition, its Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.
