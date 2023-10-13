Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Panic grips Gaza as Israel demands 1.1 million people evacuate in 24 hours; Centre won't impose restrictions on laptop imports

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 13:58 IST

Follow Us

Panic grips Gaza as Israel demands 1.1 million people evacuate in 24 hours

[object Object]

Frightened Palestinians packed belongings and left their homes in northern Gaza on Friday after Israel’s military demanded that more than 1 million civilians move to the south of the blockaded coastal strip within 24 hours, a possible precursor to a ground invasion but one that the United Nations warned could be calamitous.

Read more

Centre won't impose restrictions on laptop imports

[object Object]

India will not impose the licensing requirement on imports of laptops and computers but will only monitor their inbound shipments, a top government official said.

Read more

Terrorism against humanity; conflicts don't benefit anyone: Modi amid Israel-Hamas war

[object Object]

Terrorism anywhere in the world and any form is against humanity and conflicts do not benefit anyone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and asserted that "this is time for peace and brotherhood" as a divided world cannot provide solutions to big global challenges.

Read more

Can't reduce disqualification proceedings to charade: SC to Maharashtra Speaker on Sena row

[object Object]

The Supreme Court on Friday told the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker that he cannot reduce the disqualification proceeding initiated against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as "charade" and allow the matter "to go on merrily till the next elections to make it infructuous."

Read more

Andhra Pradesh High Court grants anticipatory bail to Chandrababu Naidu in Angallu violence case

[object Object]

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Angallu violence case.

Read more

NewsClick row: Delhi HC dismisses portal founder's plea challenging arrest in UAPA case

[object Object]

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to interfere with the arrest and subsequent police remand of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and portal's human resources department head Amit Chakravarty in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA.

Read more

Friday prayers not allowed at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid amid Israel-Hamas conflict

[object Object]

Congregational prayers were not allowed at the historic Jamia Masjid here on Friday in view of apprehensions of protests against the Israeli action in Gaza, sources said.

Read more

Waning demand for IT services hits hiring at Indian tech majors

[object Object]

India's top IT service providers are going slow on hiring as clients cut back spending and defer projects due to macroeconomic challenges, in a U-turn from the excesses of the past few years made in anticipation of further growth.

Read more

Govt hospital forgets body in freezer for 17 days, UP Deputy CM orders probe

[object Object]

The body of a 70-year-old patient was left unattended for 17 days in a mortuary at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, prompting Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak to order an investigation into the incident.

Read more

T20 cricket all set to feature in 2028 Olympics

[object Object]

Cricket is set to feature in the 2028 Olympics as the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Executive Board on Friday approved the proposal of Los Angeles Games organisers to include the sport in the programme.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 October 2023, 13:58 IST)
India NewsWorld news

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT