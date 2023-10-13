DH Evening Brief: Panic grips Gaza as Israel demands 1.1 million people evacuate in 24 hours; Centre won't impose restrictions on laptop imports

Panic grips Gaza as Israel demands 1.1 million people evacuate in 24 hours
Frightened Palestinians packed belongings and left their homes in northern Gaza on Friday after Israel’s military demanded that more than 1 million civilians move to the south of the blockaded coastal strip within 24 hours, a possible precursor to a ground invasion but one that the United Nations warned could be calamitous.
Centre won't impose restrictions on laptop imports
India will not impose the licensing requirement on imports of laptops and computers but will only monitor their inbound shipments, a top government official said.
Terrorism against humanity; conflicts don't benefit anyone: Modi amid Israel-Hamas war
Terrorism anywhere in the world and any form is against humanity and conflicts do not benefit anyone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and asserted that "this is time for peace and brotherhood" as a divided world cannot provide solutions to big global challenges.
Can't reduce disqualification proceedings to charade: SC to Maharashtra Speaker on Sena row
The Supreme Court on Friday told the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker that he cannot reduce the disqualification proceeding initiated against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as "charade" and allow the matter "to go on merrily till the next elections to make it infructuous."
Andhra Pradesh High Court grants anticipatory bail to Chandrababu Naidu in Angallu violence case
The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Angallu violence case.
NewsClick row: Delhi HC dismisses portal founder's plea challenging arrest in UAPA case
The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to interfere with the arrest and subsequent police remand of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and portal's human resources department head Amit Chakravarty in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA.
Friday prayers not allowed at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Congregational prayers were not allowed at the historic Jamia Masjid here on Friday in view of apprehensions of protests against the Israeli action in Gaza, sources said.
Waning demand for IT services hits hiring at Indian tech majors
India's top IT service providers are going slow on hiring as clients cut back spending and defer projects due to macroeconomic challenges, in a U-turn from the excesses of the past few years made in anticipation of further growth.
Govt hospital forgets body in freezer for 17 days, UP Deputy CM orders probe
The body of a 70-year-old patient was left unattended for 17 days in a mortuary at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, prompting Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak to order an investigation into the incident.
T20 cricket all set to feature in 2028 Olympics
Cricket is set to feature in the 2028 Olympics as the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Executive Board on Friday approved the proposal of Los Angeles Games organisers to include the sport in the programme.
