<h2>'Peace cannot be piecemeal': India flags serious concerns over West Asia crisis, unilateral sanctions at BRICS meet</h2>.<p>External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that "peace cannot be piecemeal" and flagged grave concerns over the West Asia crisis and its impact on energy supplies and maritime stability in the Strait of Hormuz.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/peace-cannot-be-piecemeal-india-flags-serious-concerns-over-west-asia-crisis-unilateral-sanctions-at-brics-meet-4002666">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Election Commission announces third phase of SIR in 16 States, including Karnataka</h2>.<p>Karnataka and 18 other states and union territories will undergo Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the third phase of exercise in a staggered manner starting on May 30 and culminating with the publication of the final voter list between September and December.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/election-commission-announces-third-phase-of-sir-in-16-states-including-karnataka-4002568">Read more</a></p>.<h2>NEET Cancelled | The exam that broke Indian parents</h2>.<p>For millions of Indian parents, the most intimidating room in the house is no longer the operation theatre, the police station, or the courtroom. It is the child’s study room in the weeks before an entrance examination.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/neet-cancelled-the-exam-that-broke-indian-parents-4002693">Read more</a> </p>.<h2>Ex-Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dons black coat again, appears before Calcutta HC to argue post-poll violence case</h2>.<p>Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday donned the black coat to argue before the Calcutta High Court a case in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on party offices.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/ex-bengal-cm-mamata-banerjee-dons-black-coat-again-appears-before-calcutta-hc-to-argue-post-poll-violence-case-4002432">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bypoll fallout concerns, 'organic' support for VD: How Satheesan emerged as Kerala chief minister pick</h2>.<p>Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday donned the black coat to argue before the Calcutta High Court a case in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on party offices.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/ex-bengal-cm-mamata-banerjee-dons-black-coat-again-appears-before-calcutta-hc-to-argue-post-poll-violence-case-4002432">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Asia crisis | India seems to have woken up to scale of problem at last</h2>.<p>It is rare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to admit that there’s trouble on the horizon. He has built his public image around success and security, reassuring his faithful voters that nothing out there in a troubling and dangerous world will be allowed to touch them as long as he is in charge. That is why it was startling when this weekend, he appealed to Indians to change their consumption habits in an attempt to insulate the economy from the fallout of the Gulf crisis.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/west-asia-crisis-india-seems-to-have-woken-up-to-scale-of-problem-at-last-4002694">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Saffron shawl or any new practice will not be allowed in classrooms': Siddaramaiah justifies order allowing hijab, other faith symbols</h2>.<p>When asked if saffron shawl will be allowed, he said it would not be permitted. To a question on whether a saffron turban would be allowed, he said only things that have been traditionally in practice would be allowed. Nothing new can be introduced," he said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/saffron-shawl-or-any-new-practice-will-not-be-allowed-in-classrooms-siddaramaiah-justifies-order-allowing-hijab-other-faith-symbols-4002574">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Mishandling Taiwan issue could lead to China-US conflict, warns Xi Jinping after ‘constructive’ talks with Donald Trump</h2>.<p>China and the United States have agreed on a “new vision” for building “constructive” bilateral ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping said after holding talks with US President Donald Trump in Beijing on Thursday, while warning that tensions over Taiwan could seriously damage relations between the two nations.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/china/mishandling-taiwan-issue-could-lead-to-china-us-conflict-warns-xi-jinping-after-constructive-talks-with-donald-trump-4002703">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Wholesale inflation rises to 42-month high of 8.3% in April</h2>.<p>India's wholesale inflation surged to 8.3 per cent in April, a 42-month high, driven primarily by steep rise in fuel and crude oil prices.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/wholesale-inflation-rises-to-42-month-high-of-83-in-april-4002471">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tesla opens its first experience centre in Bengaluru, fourth in India</h2>.<p>US electric vehicle maker Tesla on Thursday opened its new experience centre in Bengaluru, the information technology capital of India.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/auto/evs/tesla-opens-its-first-experience-centre-in-bengaluru-fourth-in-india-4002740">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi CM announces 2 days work from home & other measures for govt offices</h2>.<p>Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced measures including two days of 'work from home' (WFH) for government offices, use of Metro trains on Mondays by ministers and officers, and a voluntary 'no-vehicle day' every week.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/pms-austerity-call-delhi-cm-announces-2-days-work-from-home-other-measures-for-govt-offices-4002736">Read more</a></p>