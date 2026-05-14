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DH Evening Brief | Peace can't be piecemeal: India flags concerns over West Asia crisis; EC announces Phase III of SIR in 16 States, including Karnataka

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Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 14:03 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 14:03 IST
India NewsMamata BanerjeePaper LeakWest AsiaV D SatheesanNEET Examspecial intensive revision

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