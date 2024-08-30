DH Evening Brief | PM Modi apologises for Shivaji statue collapse; Delhi court orders framing of charges against Jagdish Tytler in 1984 riots case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday apologised to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and those hurt by the collapse of the warrior king’s statue in coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.
Read more
A Delhi court on Friday ordered framing of charges for murder and other offences against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to alleged murder of three people in the north Delhi's Pul Bangash area during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Read more
India's economic growth slowed to a 15-month low of 6.7 per cent in April-June 2024-25, mainly due to poor performance of the agriculture and services sectors, government data showed on Friday.
Read more
Assam Assembly has decided to end the two hour break for namaz on Friday, which has remained in practice for the past 87 years. This was decided after the Rules of Procedure of Assam Assembly was amended by the Rules Committee headed by Speaker Biswajit Daimary.
Read more
A Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a bribery case related to the AIADMK's "two leaves" election symbol. Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted the relief to him on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh.
Read more
Protests raged in Kerala on Friday as outrage grew over shocking accounts from several female actors in the Malayalam film industry about sexual abuse, with the Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, accusing the CPI(M)-led government of shielding the culprits, including actor-politician Mukesh, who stands accused of rape.
Read more
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reiterating her request for stringent central legislation and exemplary punishment on heinous crimes like rape and murder.
Read more
The fissures within the BJP-led Maha Yuti dispensation in Maharashtra have been laid out in the open in the wake of the surprising moves of Ajit Pawar following the collapse of the grand bronze statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Rajkot Fort in Malvan in the coastal Sindhudurg district.
Read more
The incredible Avani Lekhara became the first Indian to claim successive Paralympic gold medals with a record-shattering top finish in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) shooting competition and had a bronze-winning Mona Agarwal for company on the podium in a historic double for the country here on Friday.
Read more
As they go all out to register their supremacy in the upcoming assembly by-polls in ten constituencies, Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav had a ‘colourful’ exchange with each other.
Read more