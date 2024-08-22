DH Evening Brief | PM Modi emphasises peace talks ahead of Ukraine visit; Alliance with Congress final on all 90 seats, says Farooq Abdullah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press statement after a meeting with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
PTI
On the eve of his visit to Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India was a supporter of peace in the volatile region as he reiterated "this is not an era of war" and any conflict should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.
As the Assembly polls in Jammu & Kashmir approach, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, ignited political speculations on Thursday by hinting at a potential coalition with Farooq Abdullah led National Conference (NC).
Belagavi: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by a person at Nippani in Karnataka's Belagavi district. The incident which took place in the evening of August 18, came to the fore on August 21. The accused has been arrested and booked u...
At least 10 people were killed and one was missing in landslides and flood-related incidents in Tripura since Sunday, an official statement said.
The Bombay High Court on Thursday called the sexual assault on two minor girls at their school in Badlapur “absolutely shocking” and said that there cannot be any compromise on the safety and security of girls.
Come what may, Karnataka government will soon revise water tariff in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Thursday. Shivakumar said that there has not been a revision of water tariff for nearly 14 years now and this has been affecting the operations of the board.
The Supreme Court has expressed displeasure over the manner in which the West Bengal government handled the rape and murder of a doctor in K G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, after noting that the FIR and case of unnatural death was reg...
Amid little clarity on when the much delayed Census will begin, Congress on Thursday said the government can easily collect caste-wise data of the OBC population in the exercise by just adding an extra column
A full emergency was declared at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday after a bomb threat message was found in the washroom of an Air India flight arriving from Mumbai, according to airport sources.
The insolvency of Indian education technology company Byju's threatens to be the biggest upset in a celebrated startup sector, unleashing a long battle by thousands of panic-stricken employees to recover dues and protect their careers.
Even as at least 41 injured workers have been undergoing treatment at several hospitals, preliminary findings by the state factories department suggest that a solvent leak triggered the explosion at the Escientia Advanced Sciences factory located in Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli district, which killed at least 17 people on Wednesday.
