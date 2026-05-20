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DH Evening Brief | PM Modi, Meloni hold talks on trade, defence, energy; Kerala finalises portfolio allocation, CM Satheesan takes finance

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 13:29 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 13:29 IST
India News

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