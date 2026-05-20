<h2>PM Modi, Meloni hold wide-ranging talks on trade, defence, energy</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Modi in concluding part of his five-nation tour held talks with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday. The two leaders had discussions on a variety of topics including trade, defence, clean energy and technology.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/modi-meloni-hold-wide-ranging-talks-on-trade-defence-energy-4009908">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala finalises portfolio allocation: CM Satheesan takes finance, Chennithala gets home and vigilance department</h2>.<p>The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala has finalised the portfolio of the cabinet members with Chief Minister V D Satheesan holding the finance, law and ports portfolios and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala holding the home and vigilance portfolio.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-portfolio-allocation-cm-satheesan-holds-finance-chennithala-gets-home-and-vigilance-4010044">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'PM making reels, handing out toffees': Kharge, Rahul fume at Modi's 'Melodi' moment in Italy</h2>.<p>Top Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Narendra Modi, claiming that the Prime Minister is busy handing out candies in Italy when an “economic storm” is raging over India and people are struggling to survive the “misery" of his “government's loot”.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-making-reels-handing-out-toffees-kharge-rahul-fume-at-modis-melodi-moment-in-italy-4009823">Read more</a></p>.<h2>NEET paper leak: Delhi court sends 5 accused to judicial custody, extends CBI custody of Khairnar</h2>.<p>A Delhi court on Wednesday sent five accused in the NEET paper leak case to judicial custody till June 2 and extended the CBI custody of one accused.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/neet-paper-leak-delhi-court-sends-5-accused-to-judicial-custody-extends-cbi-custody-of-khairnar-4010000">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Namesake Parle company stocks hit upper circuit after Modi-Meloni's 'Melody' moment in Italy</h2>.<p>Infrastructure and real estate development company Parle Industries Limited shares on Wednesday hit the 5 per cent upper circuit on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after jumping to Rs 5.25 from the previous closing of Rs 5.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/namesake-parle-company-stocks-hit-upper-circuit-after-modi-melonis-melody-moment-in-italy-4009649">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to expand cabinet; no place for rebel AIADMK MLAs after CPI(M), VCK warnings</h2>.<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is likely to expand his Council of Ministers on Thursday by inducting legislators from his party, and allies such as Congress, VCK, and IUML.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-cm-vijay-to-expand-cabinet-no-place-for-rebel-aiadmk-mlas-4009674">Read more</a></p>.<h2>No more open vehicles for safaris in Karnataka, jumbo 'Kanchan' gets the axe from Dasara procession over fight</h2>.<p>The death of a woman tourist in Dubare elephant camp has prompted the Forest Department to adopt a precautious stance with officials on Wednesday directed not to use open vehicles for wildlife safaris.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/no-more-open-vehicles-for-safaris-in-karnataka-jumbo-kanchan-gets-the-axe-from-dasara-procession-over-fight-4009903">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court extends deadline to conduct polls to Bengaluru city corporations till August 31</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted further time till August 31 to the Karnataka government and the State Election Commission (SEC) as the final opportunity to conclude elections to the five city corporations in Bengaluru.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-extends-deadline-to-conduct-polls-to-bengaluru-city-corporations-till-august-31-gba-polls-newsalert-4009620">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Taiwan, nuclear energy, gas pipeline: What Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping discussed during talks in China</h2>.<p>Just days after US President Donald Trump's visit, China's Xi Jinping welcomed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to Beijing on Tuesday in an attempt to strengthen their bilateral relations.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/china/taiwan-nuclear-energy-gas-pipeline-what-vladimir-putin-xi-jinping-discussed-during-talks-in-china-4009907">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will break Chris Gayle's record for most IPL sixes: Anil Kumble</h2>.<p>Former India captain Anil Kumble believes teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the ability to break Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in a single IPL season, with his range and temperament setting him apart from other batters.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/vaibhav-sooryavanshi-will-break-chris-gayles-record-for-most-ipl-sixes-anil-kumble-4009745">Read more</a></p>