DH Evening Brief | PM Modi praises 'The Sabarmati Report', says good that truth is coming out; Kailash Gahlot quits AAP citing grave challenges

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 13:02 IST

Kailash Gahlot quits AAP citing 'grave challenges'; party says ED, I-T Department pressure forced move

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday received a jolt ahead of Assembly elections in Delhi with its senior leader and transport minister Kailash Gahlot quitting the party and government after flagging "grave challenges" faced by them following "awkward" and "embarrassing" controversies.

'Hateful divisive politics': Congress slams BJP for escalating violence in Manipur

Congress on Sunday pounded on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the escalating violence in Manipur, alleging that the ruling party deliberately wants the north-eastern state to burn as it serves their "hateful divisive politics".

Jharkhand Elections 2024 | Congress files second complaint with EC over BJP's 'divisive campaign'

Amid Assembly polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the Congress on Sunday filed a second complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Left Pawar saheb as MLAs wanted to join government to restart stalled development works: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said he had to part ways with NCP founder and uncle Sharad Pawar as all party MLAs wanted to join the Eknath Shinde government to tide over stalled development works.

'Sad reality” of ‘Amrit Kaal’: Salaried, self-employed women are earning less today than what they did 6 yrs ago, says Congress

Seeking to debunk the BJP government's claims of a “steady surge” in women’s participation in workforce, Congress on Sunday said the “sad reality” of the ‘Amrit Kaal’ is that salaried or self-employed women are earning less today than what they did six years ago.

MUDA site allotment case: Ex-commissioner D B Natesh gets Lokayukta police notice

Lokayukta Police in Mysuru issued notice to former Commissioner of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) D B Natesh in the MUDA site allotment case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others.

Retail tomato prices drop 22.4% on improved supplies: Govt

The all-India average retail price of tomatoes stood at Rs 52.35 per kg on November 14, down from Rs 67.50 per kg on October 14, according to an official statement.

Sri Lanka's new Cabinet to be sworn in on Monday

Sri Lanka's new Cabinet will be sworn in on Monday in the presence of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, his media office said on Sunday.

Need to be proactive against Ashwin, and not allow him to settle: Smith's tactic against spinner

Ashwin had nicked off Smith thrice during that rubber, and later in 2023 the Indian off-spinner dismissed the Aussie twice as he could only make 22 runs against his old foe.

