DH Evening Brief | PM Modi talks tough on crime against women; Several political parties voice support for Palestinian cause

Crimes against women unpardonable sin, those helping perpetrators should not be spared: PM Modi amid protest over Kolkata rape-murder
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed crimes against women an unpardonable sin, adding the guilty should not be spared.
Read more
Congress, SP, JD(U) & AAP voice support for Palestinian cause
Members of several parties, including the Congress, SP, JD(U) and Aam Aadmi Party, on Sunday condemned Israel's "brutal assault" on Palestinians in its war against Hamas and asked the Indian government to work to ensure peace and justice for the victims
Read more
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Banned Jamaat plans electoral comeback through proxy candidates
The banned Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir (JeI) is reportedly plotting a return to the political landscape by discreetly supporting proxy candidates in the forthcoming assembly elections.
Read more
Mayawati calls out Congress, SP's 'double standards'; rules out future electoral alliances
BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday took a dig at the Congress' "Samvidhan Samman Sammelan" and urged people to be cautious of the "double standards" of the grand old party and its ally the Samajwadi Party.
Read more
Illicit drug trade not only a challenge for India but also a global issue: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the illegal narcotics trade is not only a challenge for India but also a global issue, stressing that the country can fight the menace if it pursues with determination and strategy
Read more
Karnataka High Court stays probe against man accused of cruelty for denying wife French fries
The Karnataka High Court has stayed the investigation into a case against a man for allegedly preventing his wife from eating French fries, after the delivery of their child in the US.
Read more
What is Unified Pension Scheme? Know the benefits, eligibility
Fulfilling long pending demands of government employees ahead of assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Saturday approved Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) which will guarantee federal government employees 50 per cent of their base salary as a pension.
Read more
Bangladesh ease to first ever Test victory over Pakistan
Bangladesh registered their first ever Test win over Pakistan with a 10-wicket victory in the series opener in Rawalpindi on Sunday.
Read more
IndiGo to introduce 'Mx' option for passengers at time of booking tickets
IndiGo will be soon introducing the gender-neutral option of honorific 'Mx' for passengers at the time of booking tickets, as part of larger efforts to boost inclusivity
Read more
J&K Polls 2024: Omar Abdullah to contest from Ganderbal constituency, first time since 2008
Omar Abdullah, the vice-president of the National Conference (NC) and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, is set to contest upcoming assembly polls from the Ganderbal constituency.
Read more
Hezbollah launches missiles at Israel, prompting airstrikes on Lebanon
Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel early on Sunday, as Israel's military said it struck Lebanon with around 100 jets to thwart a bigger attack, in one of the biggest clashes in more than 10 months of border warfare.
Read more
Kangana Ranaut reveals why she skipped Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: 'Main avoid karti hoon filmy shaadiyon mein jaana'
Actor and Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut has revealed the reason behind not showing up at the star-studded wedding of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani.
Read more
Man thrashed to death by pastor 'to get him rid of devil' in Punjab
A 30-year-old man was thrashed to death in Punjab's Gurdaspur district allegedly by a pastor and eight others in an attempt "to get his body rid of the devil".
Read more
India considered sourcing cheetahs from Somalia, Tanzania, Sudan after biorhythm challenges
India considered sourcing new cheetahs from Somalia, Tanzania, Sudan and other range countries closer to the equator or in the Northern Hemisphere to avoid biorhythm complications observed in big cats brought from Southern Hemisphere countries like like South Africa and Namibia, according to official records.
Read more