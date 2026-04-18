<h2>PM Modi to address the nation tonight at 8:30 pm</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation tonight at 8.30 PM, a day after a bill to implement women's reservation in legislatures was defeated in the Lok Sabha.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-to-address-the-nation-tonight-at-830-pm-3972480">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Victory for Constitution': Priyanka Gandhi after delimitation-linked women's quota bill fails in Lok Sabha</h2>.<p>Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the Opposition defeated the intent of the Modi government's plans to "permanently cling to power" in the guise of empowering women, calling the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha as a "victory" for the Constitution and unity in the I.N.D.I.A bloc.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/victory-for-constitution-priyanka-gandhi-after-delimitation-linked-womens-quota-bill-fails-in-lok-sabha-3972484">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Siddaramaiah stresses need to establish Supreme Court bench in South India</h2>.<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday emphasised on the need to establish a Supreme Court bench in South India to improve accessibility to the highest court of the land.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/siddaramaiah-stresses-need-to-establish-supreme-court-bench-in-south-india-3972446">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP women workers march to Rahul Gandhi's residence, says 'Opposition don't want women to have rights'</h2>.<p>BJP women leaders and workers on Saturday staged a protest march near Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's residence in Sunehri Bagh, following the defeat of the amendment to the women's quota law.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bjp-women-workers-march-to-rahul-gandhis-residence-says-opposition-dont-want-women-to-have-rights-3972601">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Two Indian ships reverse course in Hormuz strait, vessel tracker says</h2>.<p>Two Indian vessels have had to reverse course in the Strait of Hormuz following reports of gunfire from Iran's Revolutionary Guard, a vessel-tracker said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-breaking-news-live-west-asia-middle-east-conflict-mojtaba-khamenei-iran-supreme-leader-donald-trump-benjamin-netanyahu-tehran-strait-of-hormuz-lpg-shortage-oil-crisis-5-3969556">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘Make Kannada mandatory for auto, cab drivers in Karnataka’: KPCC's letter to CM</h2>.<p>Citing the Maharashtra government’s recent move mandating proficiency in Marathi for auto and taxi drivers, KPCC spokesperson A N Nataraj Gowda has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to implement a similar policy in Karnataka. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/make-kannada-mandatory-for-auto-cab-drivers-3972079">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Modi is 'controlled' by Donald Trump</h2>.<p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is being “controlled” by US President Donald Trump and is attempting to influence political power in Tamil Nadu.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rahul-gandhi-alleges-pm-modi-is-controlled-by-donald-trump-targets-centre-over-tamil-nadu-politics-3972528">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | History at Chinnaswamy Stadium: RCB become first team to play 100 IPL matches at home</h2>.<p>Royal Challengers Bengaluru will become the first team to play 100 IPL matches on their home ground when they take on Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-history-at-chinnaswamy-stadium-rcb-become-first-team-to-play-100-ipl-matches-at-home-3972469">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Inside a prison, a reform check</h2>.<p>“Please let me meet my son, Pasha, and hand him some fruits. My son was watching the fight and was not really a part of it,” pleaded Haseena to a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer, as I entered the Mysuru Central Prison. </p> <p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/inside-a-prison-a-reform-check-3971750">Read More</a></p>.<h2>'No one could ever call me anti-women': Tharoor shares details of conversation with Rijiju</h2>.<p>Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday shared a snippet of his conversation with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, and said the BJP leader conceded that “no one could ever call me anti-women”.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-one-could-ever-call-me-anti-women-tharoor-shares-details-of-conversation-with-rijiju-3972567">Read more</a></p>