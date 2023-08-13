DH Evening Brief | PM to lead Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort; 'Mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits under way in Haryana

Around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited as 'Special Guests' from across the country to be a part of the celebrations at the Red Fort.
At the 'Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat', participants from Palwal, Gurugram and other nearby places are taking part.
State police chief Gaurav Yadav said the accused were associates of Czech Republic Gurdev Singh, a key operative of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh.
Visuals aired by regional news channels showed Sharad Pawar arriving at the residence of the businessman in Koregaon Park area at around 1 pm. He left by around 5 pm. After nearly two hours, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was seen leaving the premises.
He also said that his fight against Prime Minister Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee is 'not personal, but political and ideological'.
Fourteen locations were searched in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar, leading to the seizure of several digital devices as well as incriminating documents.
The development comes amid renewed efforts by the BJP to woo alliance partners in the opposition camp in UP.
Deloitte sought independent external probe into Hindenburg allegations; Adani firm says reasons for resignation not convincing
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, located in the Thane-Belapur Road, is run by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).