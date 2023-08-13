Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | PM to lead Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort; 'Mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits under way in Haryana

Here are the top stories for the evening.
Last Updated 13 August 2023, 12:30 IST

Stage set for 77th Independence Day, PM Modi to lead celebrations at Red Fort

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022.</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited as 'Special Guests' from across the country to be a part of the celebrations at the Red Fort.

Read more

Nuh clashes: 'Mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits under way in Haryana's Palwal

<div class="paragraphs"><p>People attend a 'Mahapanchayat' called by Hindu outfits, at Nuh-Palwal Border near Pondri village in Haryana, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.</p></div>

People attend a 'Mahapanchayat' called by Hindu outfits, at Nuh-Palwal Border near Pondri village in Haryana, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

At the 'Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat', participants from Palwal, Gurugram and other nearby places are taking part.

Read more

Terror module busted by Punjab Police ahead of Independence Day

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Punjab Police bust ISI-backed terrorist module. </p></div>

Punjab Police bust ISI-backed terrorist module.

Credit: X/@PunjabPoliceInd

State police chief Gaurav Yadav said the accused were associates of Czech Republic Gurdev Singh, a key operative of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh.

Read more

Sharad Pawar may have invited Ajit to I.N.D.I.A meet in Mumbai: Raut

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.</p></div>

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

Credit: PTI Photo

Visuals aired by regional news channels showed Sharad Pawar arriving at the residence of the businessman in Koregaon Park area at around 1 pm. He left by around 5 pm. After nearly two hours, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was seen leaving the premises.

Read more

Let PM Modi address all-party 'peace rally' in Manipur, 'we will join': Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addresses a press conference on the conclusion of the Monsoon session of Parliament, at AICC HQ in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug 12, 2023.</p></div>

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addresses a press conference on the conclusion of the Monsoon session of Parliament, at AICC HQ in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug 12, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

He also said that his fight against Prime Minister Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee is 'not personal, but political and ideological'.

Read more

NIA carries out raids in five states in PFI conspiracy case; incriminating materials seized

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative Image. </p></div>

Representative Image.

Credit: PTI Photo

Fourteen locations were searched in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar, leading to the seizure of several digital devices as well as incriminating documents.

Read more

IAF airlifted over 68,000 soldiers to eastern Ladakh following Galwan Valley clashes

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of IAF.</p></div>

Representative image of IAF.

Credit: PTI Photo

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the region.

Read more

BJP woos RLD's Jayant Chaudhary as polls near

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary addresses during 'Parivartan Sandesh' rally ahead of the UP Assembly elections 2022.</p></div>

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary addresses during 'Parivartan Sandesh' rally ahead of the UP Assembly elections 2022.

Credit: PTI File Photo

The development comes amid renewed efforts by the BJP to woo alliance partners in the opposition camp in UP.

Read more

Deloitte sought independent external probe into Hindenburg allegations; Adani firm says reasons for resignation not convincing

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gautam Adani. </p></div>

Gautam Adani.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Deloitte sought independent external probe into Hindenburg allegations; Adani firm says reasons for resignation not convincing

Read more

17 die in hospital in Maharashtra's Thane; relatives of deceased protest

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image.</p></div>

Representative image.

Credit: PTI Photo

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, located in the Thane-Belapur Road, is run by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Read more

(Published 13 August 2023, 12:30 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiOppositionGautam AdaniIndependence DayDeloitte

