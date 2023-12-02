DH Evening Brief: Poll results to give BJP, Cong heads up before LS polls; ED files charge sheet against AAP's Sanjay Singh

Counting of votes in 4 states on Sunday; results to give BJP, Congress heads up before LS polls
Counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will be held on Sunday, unveiling the strengths and shortcomings of the BJP and its main rival Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections and giving it indications about tweaking its strategies.
Delhi excise policy case: ED files charge sheet against Sanjay Singh
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a charge sheet against AAP MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.
Centre, Oppn set for 'final' showdown ahead of LS polls in Parliament's Winter Session
The government and Opposition are all set to lock horns in the Winter Session of Parliament – the "last full-fledged" one before the next Lok Sabha elections – starting Monday, a day after the results of Assembly elections to four states will be out.
PM leaving no stone unturned to save 'flailing image': Congress slams UGC's 'selfie points' directive
The Congress on Saturday attacked the Centre over the UGC asking universities and colleges to set up selfie points to highlight 'transformative initiatives propelling India's growth', alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned to save his 'flailing image' in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.
Manipur couple and relative abused, beaten up in Delhi
A man from Manipur, his wife and his sister were allegedly assaulted by a group of people in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony area, police said on Saturday.
Spike in China's respiratory illness due to known pathogens
China's surge in respiratory illness is caused by known pathogens and there is no sign of new infectious diseases, a health official said on Saturday as the country faces its first full winter since lifting strict Covid-19 restrictions.
COP28: India’s pursuit for climate justice continues
#Melodi takes internet by storm after Italian PM Meloni shares selfie with 'good friend' Modi
Hashtag #Melodi has taken the internet by storm after Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday posted a picture on social media with PM Modi, captioning it "Good friends at COP28. #Melodi".
39 years on, horrors of Bhopal gas tragedy continue to haunt survivors
The toxic gas leak from the now-defunct Union Carbide factory on the chilly night of December 2 not only killed thousands of people in Bhopal but continues to give nightmares to the survivors 39 years since the tragedy.