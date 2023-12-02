JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Poll results to give BJP, Cong heads up before LS polls; ED files charge sheet against AAP's Sanjay Singh

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 02 December 2023, 12:08 IST

Follow Us

Counting of votes in 4 states on Sunday; results to give BJP, Congress heads up before LS polls

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will be held on Sunday, unveiling the strengths and shortcomings of the BJP and its main rival Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections and giving it indications about tweaking its strategies. Read more

Delhi excise policy case: ED files charge sheet against Sanjay Singh

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a charge sheet against AAP MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said. Read more

Centre, Oppn set for 'final' showdown ahead of LS polls in Parliament's Winter Session

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The government and Opposition are all set to lock horns in the Winter Session of Parliament – the “last full-fledged” one before the next Lok Sabha elections – starting Monday, a day after the results of Assembly elections to four states will be out. Read more

PM leaving no stone unturned to save 'flailing image': Congress slams UGC's 'selfie points' directive

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Congress on Saturday attacked the Centre over the UGC asking universities and colleges to set up selfie points to highlight 'transformative initiatives propelling India's growth', alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned to save his 'flailing image' in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. Read more

Manipur couple and relative abused, beaten up in Delhi

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A man from Manipur, his wife and his sister were allegedly assaulted by a group of people in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony area, police said on Saturday. Read more

Spike in China's respiratory illness due to known pathogens

China's surge in respiratory illness is caused by known pathogens and there is no sign of new infectious diseases, a health official said on Saturday as the country faces its first full winter since lifting strict Covid-19 restrictions. Read more

COP28: India’s pursuit for climate justice continues

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

#Melodi takes internet by storm after Italian PM Meloni shares selfie with 'good friend' Modi

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Hashtag #Melodi has taken the internet by storm after Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday posted a picture on social media with PM Modi, captioning it “Good friends at COP28. #Melodi”. Read more

39 years on, horrors of Bhopal gas tragedy continue to haunt survivors

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The toxic gas leak from the now-defunct Union Carbide factory on the chilly night of December 2 not only killed thousands of people in Bhopal but continues to give nightmares to the survivors 39 years since the tragedy. Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 December 2023, 12:08 IST)
India NewsWorld news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT