Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Pollsters predict easy win for Congress in Haryana polls, hung assembly in J&K; Angry locals torch police outpost in Bengal over 'rape-murder' of minor

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 14:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

10-year-old girl 'raped', murdered in Bengal; angry locals torch police outpost

The body of a 10-year-old girl was found in a marshy land in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, triggering arson by locals at a police outpost there.

Read more

We have lost our patience: Supreme Court on delay in ration card to migrant workers

We have lost our patience; the Supreme Court has said while expressing concern over delay by the states and Union Territories in providing ration card to the migrant workers.

Read more

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Removing 50% cap on quota necessary to protect Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said removing the existing 50 per cent cap on reservation is necessary to protect the Constitution.

Read more

Congress being run by gang of urban Naxals, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress is being ruled by a gang of urban Naxals, and asked people to unite to defeat the “dangerous agenda” of that party.

Read more

Hindu seer Yati Narsinghanand detained in Uttar Pradesh after violent protests over remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Hindu seer Yati Narsinghanand’s reported ‘objectionable’ remarks on Prophet Muhammad and ‘Quaran’ sparked violent protests in several cities in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night prompting the police to use force to disperse the protesters.

Read more

Imran Khan's party leader invites EAM Jaishankar to 'join' protest against Pakistan government

A leader of jailed former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has invited External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to "join" the party in its protest in Islamabad against the country's government.

Read more

Haryana: Congress under fire over video of female party worker being touched inappropriately on stage in presence of Deepender Hooda

In a shocking incident, a woman Congress worker in Haryana was touched inappropriately on stage in the presence of senior party leaders, including Deepender Singh Hooda, during a rally in the state.

Read more

Amazon may cut 14,000 managerial posts by early 2025 for annual cost savings: Report

Amazon, the multinational e-commerce giant, may axe about 14,000 managerial positions by early 2025, according to a report by The Times of India, which cited an analysis by Morgan Stanley.

Read more

Hezbollah's Safieddine, who was likely to succeed Nasrallah, 'unreachable' since Friday

Israeli air strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs since Friday have kept rescue workers from searching the site of an Israeli strike suspected to have killed Hezbollah’s anticipated next leader, three Lebanese security sources told Reuters on Saturday.

Read more

Royal Challengers Bengaluru hands over two fully restored lakes to local community

In a noble gesture, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday handed over the fully restored Ittgalpura and Sadenahalli lakes to the local authorities, a long-term project the IPL outfit undertook under its Go Green Initiative.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 14:39 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us