DH Evening Brief | Pollsters predict easy win for Congress in Haryana polls, hung assembly in J&K; Angry locals torch police outpost in Bengal over 'rape-murder' of minor

The body of a 10-year-old girl was found in a marshy land in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, triggering arson by locals at a police outpost there.
We have lost our patience; the Supreme Court has said while expressing concern over delay by the states and Union Territories in providing ration card to the migrant workers.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said removing the existing 50 per cent cap on reservation is necessary to protect the Constitution.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress is being ruled by a gang of urban Naxals, and asked people to unite to defeat the “dangerous agenda” of that party.
Hindu seer Yati Narsinghanand’s reported ‘objectionable’ remarks on Prophet Muhammad and ‘Quaran’ sparked violent protests in several cities in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night prompting the police to use force to disperse the protesters.
A leader of jailed former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has invited External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to "join" the party in its protest in Islamabad against the country's government.
In a shocking incident, a woman Congress worker in Haryana was touched inappropriately on stage in the presence of senior party leaders, including Deepender Singh Hooda, during a rally in the state.
Amazon, the multinational e-commerce giant, may axe about 14,000 managerial positions by early 2025, according to a report by The Times of India, which cited an analysis by Morgan Stanley.
Israeli air strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs since Friday have kept rescue workers from searching the site of an Israeli strike suspected to have killed Hezbollah’s anticipated next leader, three Lebanese security sources told Reuters on Saturday.
In a noble gesture, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday handed over the fully restored Ittgalpura and Sadenahalli lakes to the local authorities, a long-term project the IPL outfit undertook under its Go Green Initiative.
